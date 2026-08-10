Detroit Red Wings fans finally have a little offseason news to smile about.

New photos from inside Little Caesars Arena show the rink being prepared for the 2026-27 season, and the center-ice design has a familiar look. The traditional Winged Wheel and Hockeytown wordmark are back in the middle of the ice.

For a fan base that has spent much of the offseason waiting for something to feel normal again, this qualifies.

@WingedWheelPod I know we are all desperate for Red Wings news this offseason so I got something for everyone! The original Hockeytown logo at center ice has survived this horrid offseason and is back again this year!😂 pc @BriannaTSstan pic.twitter.com/OE9p5Pt9cd — Jake Iatrou (@IatrouJake) August 8, 2026

Detroit Moves On From Its Centennial Center-Ice Logo

The Red Wings did not abandon Hockeytown last season.

For 2025-26, Detroit used a special “Hey Hey Hockeytown” centennial logo at center ice as part of the franchise’s 100th-season celebration. That design featured a redrawn version of the 1934 Winged Wheel, a modernized “100” element, and the Hockeytown wordmark.

Fans selected that logo through a team-run vote.

Now that the centennial season is over, Detroit appears to be returning to the more traditional Hockeytown presentation for 2026-27.

A Small Detail Red Wings Fans Will Notice

Jake Iatrou shared photos from inside Little Caesars Arena showing the familiar design and joked that Red Wings fans were desperate enough for offseason news to appreciate it.

He is probably not wrong.

This is not a roster move, a trade or anything that changes Detroit’s playoff chances. Still, center-ice designs matter in a place where hockey history is part of the building’s identity.

The Hockeytown branding has been tied to the Red Wings for decades, and seeing the classic look back at center ice should feel right when fans walk into LCA this fall.

Bottom Line

The Red Wings used a special centennial version of the Hockeytown logo during the 2025-26 season, so the wordmark itself never disappeared.

What is changing is the presentation.

With Detroit’s 100th-season celebration now in the rearview mirror, the Red Wings are going back to a cleaner, more familiar Hockeytown center-ice design for 2026-27.

Sometimes the little details hit home with fans. This one probably will.