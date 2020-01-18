Red Wings honor WWll veteran prior to tonight’s game

Tonight’s theme at Little Caesars Arena is Salute to Service: Military Appreciation!
To that end, the Red Wings held a special ceremony prior to facing the Florida Panthers, honoring World War ll veteran Arnold Schilke – who also happens to work at the venue!
As part of Military Appreciation Night we honored World War II Veteran United States Army veteran CPL T5 Arnold Schilke during tonight's puck drop. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@kroger | #DRWSalute pic.twitter.com/tY0F89Pfb1
