On Tuesday, Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff attended his first NHL general managers meeting in Toronto. He is still carrying two difficult situations into it: Dylan Larkin is suspended without pay after leaving the team on Oct. 29, and Simon Edvinsson is still an unsigned restricted free agent.

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Horcoff would still rather sign Edvinsson than move him. Asked whether the standoff could soften that position, he told Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com, “I’d still like to sign Simon, but I think when it’s someone like that and the situation that we’re in, you can’t help but take calls. It’s my job to do what’s in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings. I’m going to take all those calls and hear what people have to say.”

Apr 11, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Brian Halonen (48) skates with the puck defended by Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) and defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Simon Edvinsson Has Until Dec. 1 to Sign

Edvinsson has until Dec. 1 to sign a new contract with the Red Wings, or he cannot play this season. Last season he scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists in 72 games, along with a plus-minus rating of 12. He is only 23 years old, and with the cap space available to Detroit, it would be a failure if the Red Wings can’t get a long-term deal finished.

Edvinsson Keeps Skating in Nashville

Edvinsson has been seen skating in Nashville twice, in a Red Wings jersey. He told Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Pucks that Predators forward Filip Forsberg recommended a local coach to him, and that he is still hoping for something to get done soon. Cotsonika also wrote that Edvinsson reportedly wants to be traded, which keeps the Predators a name worth watching before Dec. 1.

What Happens if Edvinsson Does Not Sign

If Edvinsson is not playing anywhere this season, it would be interesting to see where Horcoff would take things. He may have to trade him before Dec. 1 if Edvinsson does not want to be here, even though Horcoff would like to keep him around for the long haul.