Red Wings Interim GM Shawn Horcoff Makes Statement On Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings have officially suspended Dylan Larkin without pay, and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has made it clear that the organization is not happy with its former captain.

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On Thursday, Horcoff released a statement confirming that Larkin has informed the team he will no longer play for Detroit as he awaits a trade.

The announcement comes after a chaotic day in Hockeytown, which included reports of Larkin refusing to play, his agent publicly expressing frustration, and speculation about how the Red Wings would respond.

Now, there is no more speculation about the suspension.

Larkin has officially been suspended without pay.

Shawn Horcoff Confirms Dylan Larkin Suspension

In the team’s official statement, Horcoff expressed disappointment with Larkin’s decision to stop playing.

“Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings. We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay.”

The statement confirms what had been expected earlier Thursday.

As we previously reported, Detroit was preparing to suspend Larkin after the veteran center decided to sit out while waiting for a trade.

Horcoff also made it clear that the organization will not simply accept any offer to end the situation.

“We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and support the organization’s long-term goals.”

Those comments are particularly important because Larkin holds a full no-trade clause, giving him considerable influence over his eventual destination.

Red Wings Refuse to Rush Dylan Larkin Trade

The decision to suspend Larkin represents a significant escalation in a dispute that has been developing since the offseason.

Larkin requested a trade after the 2025-26 campaign, but Detroit has been unable to reach an agreement that satisfies both sides.

Earlier Thursday, we reported on the growing frustration from Larkin’s representatives, including a public statement from agent Pat Brisson.

Brisson indicated that Larkin had grown tired of waiting for a resolution, while additional reporting confirmed that the 30-year-old would not play Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

With Larkin now suspended, Horcoff faces the challenge of moving a longtime franchise cornerstone without sacrificing the organization’s future.

Larkin still has several seasons remaining on his eight-year, $69.6 million contract, which carries an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit. His trade protection also means he must approve any destination before a deal can be completed.

Detroit’s decision to appoint Horcoff as interim general manager placed him in charge of roster decisions, salary-cap management, and hockey operations during a turbulent period for the franchise.

Now, he faces perhaps the most difficult decision of his tenure.

Horcoff closed his statement by thanking Detroit’s coaches and players for maintaining their focus and commitment to competing.

Larkin wants a trade. The Red Wings have suspended him without pay. And Horcoff has made it clear that Detroit’s long-term interests will come first.

No trade has been announced, and there is still no confirmed destination for Larkin.