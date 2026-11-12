The Detroit Red Wings have plenty of questions to answer about their future, and an intriguing trade opportunity could be developing in Washington. Former first-round pick Ivan Miroshnichenko is looking for a fresh start, and Detroit could be an interesting destination for the talented 22-year-old forward.

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According to Kyle Morton of Daily Faceoff, Miroshnichenko’s agent, Dan Milstein, has received permission from the Capitals to help facilitate a trade. The goal is to find a team willing to give the young winger a more significant opportunity than he currently has in Washington.

There is no confirmed report that the Red Wings have contacted the Capitals or expressed interest in Miroshnichenko. However, with interim general manager Shawn Horcoff evaluating Detroit’s long-term direction, the former No. 20 overall pick could be worth considering.

Apr 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Ivan Miroshnichenko (63) wrists a shot on goal as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) defends during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Capitals Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko Looking for Fresh Start

Miroshnichenko was selected 20th overall by Washington in the 2022 NHL Draft, but establishing himself as a regular NHL contributor has been difficult. Despite possessing considerable offensive upside, he has struggled to secure consistent playing time in the Capitals’ crowded forward group.

During a November 4 appearance on DFO Insider, Milstein explained why he and the Capitals are working together to explore a trade.

“He’s a very good young player, very promising with superstar potential,” Milstein said. “Unfortunately, or fortunately for Washington, they have way too many guys, way too many bodies. And this season, he cannot be playing every single night… So as a result, we are looking for a home, working closely with the Washington Capitals, and hopeful that in the near future, he would be joining another team where he would have an opportunity to play in a top-six role.”

Through his first 55 NHL games, Miroshnichenko has recorded six goals and eight assists. However, his production with the AHL’s Hershey Bears suggests there could be more offensive potential waiting to emerge.

During the 2024-25 AHL season, Miroshnichenko scored 23 goals and recorded 42 points in 53 games. Those numbers offer a glimpse of why Washington originally invested a first-round selection in the Russian winger.

Why the Red Wings Could Be an Interesting Fit

Detroit’s ongoing roster uncertainty makes the possibility of acquiring a young, offensively gifted winger worth exploring. Horcoff must determine how to build a competitive team while also protecting the organization’s long-term future.

The Red Wings have already been linked to significant roster discussions involving Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson. According to Elliotte Friedman, Detroit has expressed particular interest in young centers and high-end prospects as it evaluates potential transactions.

Miroshnichenko would not address the organization’s reported desire to add a young center, but he could provide another potential offensive building block. At 22 years old, he still has time to develop into a more productive NHL player.

His contract also makes him an intriguing option from a financial standpoint. According to The Hockey News, Miroshnichenko carries a $925,000 annual salary-cap hit through the 2027-28 season and will remain under team control as a restricted free agent afterward.

That affordability could appeal to a Detroit organization evaluating several important roster decisions. Taking a chance on a former first-round pick would potentially provide upside without requiring the Red Wings to commit to another expensive long-term contract.

What an Ivan Miroshnichenko Trade Would Cost Detroit

Of course, Washington is not expected to give Miroshnichenko away simply because he wants more playing time. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Capitals are believed to be seeking a high draft pick or top prospect in return.

That same report listed the Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings among the teams believed to have interest, so Detroit would not be the only club in the conversation.

That asking price could complicate matters for Detroit, particularly if Washington insists on receiving a first-round selection. Miroshnichenko has demonstrated promise, but his limited NHL production makes surrendering a premium asset a significant gamble.

The Red Wings are already facing difficult decisions regarding their own young talent, including the ongoing contract situation involving Simon Edvinsson. Giving away valuable draft capital for another developing player would need to fit Horcoff’s broader roster-building strategy.

There is also the question of whether Detroit could provide the opportunity Miroshnichenko wants. Milstein has indicated that finding a legitimate top-six role is a priority, meaning any interested organization would need to have a clear development plan.

Should Detroit Pursue Miroshnichenko?

For a franchise still searching for the right combination of established contributors and emerging talent, Miroshnichenko represents an interesting buy-low possibility. His age, offensive upside, and affordable contract make him the type of player worth evaluating, even if Washington’s asking price ultimately proves too steep.

However, the Red Wings should be cautious about surrendering a first-round pick for a winger who has yet to establish himself as a consistent NHL contributor. A more modest package involving a lesser draft selection or an appropriate prospect would make the idea easier to justify, assuming Washington would entertain such an offer.

For now, Miroshnichenko remains a Capitals player, and no trade involving Detroit has been reported. But with his representatives actively exploring opportunities around the league, Horcoff has another potential name to consider as he looks for ways to strengthen the Red Wings.