fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayRed Wingsvs PHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 1h 49m · Disney+, ESPN+, HuluNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 17 vs NU · 12:00 PM2-4Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 3:30 PM3-2Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
TodayRed Wingsvs PHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 1h 49m · Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu

Red Wings Without Compher, Kasper and Appleton vs. Flyers

J.T. Compher on the ice for the Detroit Red Wings against the Philadelphia Flyers
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night with J.T. Compher, Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton all still on injured reserve, which leaves Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and Emmitt Finnie as the only centers in the lineup against a Flyers team that has not won a game this season at 0-5-3.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Ansar Khan of mlive.com was at morning skate for the Red Wings on Thursday and reported, “Compher remains out. Looks like they’re going 11 and 7 again, with Dries and Kolesar on the fourth line, Mazur out, and on defense looks like Englund and Bernard-Docker are the scratches.” Puck drop at Little Caesars Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET.

Compher has played two games this season and has been on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 4. He practiced on Monday and took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, but head coach Todd McLellan ruled him out of that night’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Two days later he is still on the list.

Detroit Red Wings gameplan without J.T. Compher

McLellan has dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen several times already in the 2026-27 season, and he is going back to it on Thursday. The three lines are Viktor Arvidsson-Dylan Larkin-Nate Danielson, Alex DeBrincat-Emmitt Finnie-Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and Michael Rasmussen-Andrew Copp-Lucas Raymond, with Sheldon Dries and Keegan Kolesar as the fourth-line pair.

Raymond was dropped from the first line to the third on Wednesday in the middle of a 13-game goalless streak that reaches back into last season. His last goal came on April 2 at Philadelphia, the same opponent Detroit sees Thursday, and Compher was credited with an assist on it.

Compher, Kasper and Appleton remain on injured reserve

Kasper has an upper-body injury and a week-to-week timetable on ESPN’s injury report. Appleton’s injury is undisclosed, with no return date attached to it. Detroit hosts the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. ET, the next chance for Compher to come off the list.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy