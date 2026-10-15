The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night with J.T. Compher, Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton all still on injured reserve, which leaves Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and Emmitt Finnie as the only centers in the lineup against a Flyers team that has not won a game this season at 0-5-3.

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Ansar Khan of mlive.com was at morning skate for the Red Wings on Thursday and reported, “Compher remains out. Looks like they’re going 11 and 7 again, with Dries and Kolesar on the fourth line, Mazur out, and on defense looks like Englund and Bernard-Docker are the scratches.” Puck drop at Little Caesars Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET.

Compher has played two games this season and has been on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 4. He practiced on Monday and took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, but head coach Todd McLellan ruled him out of that night’s game against the New Jersey Devils. Two days later he is still on the list.

Detroit Red Wings gameplan without J.T. Compher

McLellan has dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen several times already in the 2026-27 season, and he is going back to it on Thursday. The three lines are Viktor Arvidsson-Dylan Larkin-Nate Danielson, Alex DeBrincat-Emmitt Finnie-Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and Michael Rasmussen-Andrew Copp-Lucas Raymond, with Sheldon Dries and Keegan Kolesar as the fourth-line pair.

Raymond was dropped from the first line to the third on Wednesday in the middle of a 13-game goalless streak that reaches back into last season. His last goal came on April 2 at Philadelphia, the same opponent Detroit sees Thursday, and Compher was credited with an assist on it.

Compher, Kasper and Appleton remain on injured reserve

Kasper has an upper-body injury and a week-to-week timetable on ESPN’s injury report. Appleton’s injury is undisclosed, with no return date attached to it. Detroit hosts the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. ET, the next chance for Compher to come off the list.