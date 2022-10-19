Red Wings: Jakub Vrana Placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

According to reports, Detroit Red Wings F Jakub Vrana has been placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

After putting up 2 points for the Detroit Red Wings in their first two games of the 2022-23 season, forward Jakub Vrana missed Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

Why Jakub Vrana will be unavailable to the Detroit Red Wings

Just moments ago, the NHL Public Relations department released the following statement, explaining that Vrana is receiving carer from the player assistance program, and he will not be available to the Red Wings for an “indefinite period” of time

The National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the terms of the joint program, Vrana will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators. Vrana’s care will be administered pursuant to the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Via NHL Public Relations

We certainly wish Jakub Vrana the best of luck.