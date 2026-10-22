The Detroit Red Wings have made it abundantly clear that they want Dylan Larkin to remain in Hockeytown, but the feeling apparently isn’t mutual. Despite efforts to repair the relationship between the organization and its former captain, Larkin’s desire to play elsewhere has not changed.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Longtime Red Wings senior vice president Jim Devellano delivered a revealing update Wednesday, acknowledging that Detroit would prefer to keep its top center even as the possibility of a trade continues to hang over the franchise.

“We would like him to stay but he wants to go to another team,” Devellano said during an Oct. 21 appearance on the Ozzy and Keats podcast. He also credited Larkin for continuing to represent the organization professionally despite his desire for a change of scenery.

The admission highlights a growing problem for Detroit’s front office: the relationship may have improved, but that does not mean Larkin intends to finish his career with the Red Wings.

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Have Tried to Repair Relationship With Dylan Larkin

The organization has made several efforts to accommodate Larkin since his trade request became public earlier this year. Those accommodations reportedly included allowing him to skip opening-night introductions and a preseason sponsor event, although Larkin ultimately attended both.

Devellano also suggested that management had made progress toward putting the situation behind them. In the same appearance, he described conversations involving interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, head coach Todd McLellan, and himself.

“As I’ve said to Dylan personally, let bygones be bygones,” Devellano explained. “You’re a good player. We really would like you to stay.”

Devellano also acknowledged that the two sides had essentially made peace with one another. As we previously reported on his podcast remarks, however, repairing a strained relationship does not automatically resolve a player’s request to be traded.

There remains an important difference between Larkin being comfortable enough to play for Detroit and actually wanting to remain with the organization long-term.

Dylan Larkin Trade Request Remains Active

The biggest obstacle for Detroit is that Larkin has reportedly not withdrawn his trade request. In fact, recent developments suggest the 30-year-old center is providing the organization with additional opportunities to find a potential deal.

As we previously detailed when Larkin’s preferred destinations were revealed, his list has expanded to 10 NHL teams, including the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche.

The expanded list gives Detroit considerably more flexibility than it initially had, although it does not guarantee an agreement with another organization.

Larkin also remains a valuable asset because of his production and contract. He is in the fourth season of an eight-year agreement carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit, making him an attractive option for teams searching for an established top-six center. That deal also carries a full no-trade clause through its first five seasons, which is why Larkin’s list of acceptable teams determines where Detroit is able to send him.

Through seven games this season, Larkin has recorded one goal and four assists. Although those numbers are modest by his standards, his importance to Detroit extends beyond the scoresheet.

Detroit Faces a Difficult Decision on Larkin

The Red Wings are attempting to balance two competing priorities: honoring a player’s desire to move on and protecting the organization’s own future. Trading Larkin simply to end the situation would be a dangerous approach, particularly considering Detroit’s lack of proven replacements at center.

Any Larkin Trade Has to Bring Back NHL Talent

Larkin remains one of the team’s most important players alongside Alex DeBrincat and Moritz Seider. Any potential trade would need to provide meaningful NHL-ready talent rather than merely future draft picks.

That creates a difficult assignment for Horcoff, especially because the Red Wings would prefer to receive players capable of helping the organization immediately.

There is also no guarantee that Larkin’s preferred destinations can provide the type of return Detroit wants. Some potential suitors could have salary-cap limitations, while others might be reluctant to surrender established contributors during a season in which they expect to compete for the Stanley Cup.

For now, Larkin continues to suit up for the Red Wings, and the organization continues to express its appreciation for what he brings to the team.

But Devellano’s latest comments provide an important reminder that the situation remains unresolved. Detroit may have repaired its relationship with Dylan Larkin, but convincing him to stay appears to be an entirely different challenge.