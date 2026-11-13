The Detroit Red Wings once led 4-1 against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. It ended in a 5-4 loss for Detroit. With the loss, the Red Wings have now lost five straight games, but the streak may not be the biggest story. John Gibson is.

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Gibson stopped 24 of the 29 shots he faced in Florida, and he gave up five goals. That was not a one-night problem. Detroit has played 20 games this season and Gibson has appeared in 13 of them, and he carries a 4-7-1 record with a 3.58 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage, along with zero shutouts. With another bad outing on the pile, it might be time for the Red Wings to finally do something about it.

Nov 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) defends the net against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Red Wings need to end the John Gibson experiment now

The Red Wings are in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 7-10-3 record and 17 points. Detroit has a better chance to win in net right now with Daniil Tarasov, Michal Postava, or Trey Augustine.

There is no doubt that Gibson has been a major reason why the Red Wings have been losing. Look, the forward group is not deep by any means. With that being said, Gibson has not played well at all for Detroit this season. Who cares if he has a $6.4 million contract for the remainder of the season. The Red Wings need to seriously consider just scratching him until they can find a trade partner for him, or better yet place him on waivers.

Calling up Trey Augustine or Michal Postava would be more beneficial to the team anyways

Calling up Trey Augustine or Michal Postava from the Grand Rapids Griffins would be more beneficial to the growth of this hockey team than head coach Todd McLellan continuing to put Gibson between the pipes night in and night out. The Red Wings face the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road on Saturday. If they play Gibson again, this franchise is unserious about its goalie situation and cares more about tanking for a draft pick.