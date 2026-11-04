Just when it seemed the Detroit Red Wings might be finding some momentum, another potentially significant injury has created a new problem for head coach Todd McLellan.

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Starting goaltender John Gibson was forced to leave Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period and did not return. The veteran netminder was replaced by Daniil Tarasov, leaving Detroit with another major question as it prepares for Thursday’s matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

And unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Gibson has been forced to leave a game early this season.

Oct 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save in the third period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

John Gibson Exits Red Wings Loss to Lightning

Gibson started Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay but endured a difficult opening period as the Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Brayden Point scored twice, with Nikita Kucherov assisting on both goals, while Tampa Bay outshot Detroit 13-2 during the opening 20 minutes.

According to the official game recap, Gibson stopped 11 of the 13 shots he faced before leaving the contest.

The team’s own game story described the exit as a lower-body injury, without detailing its severity.

Tarasov took over to begin the second period and finished with 12 saves, helping Detroit remain within striking distance despite the rough start.

Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher eventually scored to pull the Red Wings within one goal, but Ryan McDonagh’s late empty-netter sealed Tampa Bay’s 4-2 victory.

Todd McLellan Addresses the John Gibson Injury

Following the game, McLellan acknowledged that Gibson’s injury could lead to an increased workload for Tarasov.

“Anytime we’ve called his number, he’s come in and played really well,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said of Tarasov. “Obviously, with (Gibson) getting injured, and I don’t have an update on that… (Tarasov) is going to get more playing time, and we’ll see where he goes with it.” McLellan said while discussing Tarasov’s performance.

The Red Wings coach added that Tarasov would receive more playing time if Gibson remains unavailable, although he did not provide a timetable for the veteran’s return.

The uncertainty comes at a difficult time for Detroit, which had just defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Monday before traveling to Tampa Bay for the second game of its back-to-back.

Gibson entered Tuesday’s matchup with a 4-5-1 record, a 3.37 goals-against average, and an .860 save percentage this season.

Could Michal Postava Return to Detroit?

Gibson’s latest injury could also create another opportunity for one of Detroit’s most intriguing young goaltenders.

Michal Postava has been outstanding with the Grand Rapids Griffins, beginning the season with a perfect 5-0-0 record, a 1.20 goals-against average, and a .955 save percentage.

As we previously reported when Postava earned his first NHL opportunity, the rookie was called upon after Gibson suffered an injury during Detroit’s Oct. 22 victory over Vancouver.

Postava subsequently earned his first NHL victory in his first start, a 4-3 shootout win at Edmonton on Oct. 26, before returning to Grand Rapids.

And as we recently examined following Postava’s dominant start in the AHL, his performance has already generated discussion about whether he deserves a larger role in Detroit.

If Gibson misses additional time, Postava would be a logical option for another recall, although the organization has not announced such a move.

Red Wings Face Important Decision Before Vegas Game

Detroit returns home Thursday to face the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena, and Gibson’s availability will be one of the biggest questions heading into that matchup.

Tarasov has performed well when called upon, but the possibility of Gibson missing time would force McLellan to reconsider how he manages his goaltending rotation.

For now, the Red Wings have not provided a definitive return timetable, and the full extent of Gibson’s injury remains unclear.