The Detroit Red Wings extended their point streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night, but the celebration came with an unexpected concern. Starting goaltender John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury and did not return for the third period, leaving Detroit with uncertainty surrounding both of its regular NHL goaltenders.

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Gibson’s departure came just hours after the Red Wings recalled Michal Postava from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions because backup goaltender Daniil Tarasov was already dealing with an injury.

That meant Postava, who had never appeared in an NHL game, suddenly found himself protecting Detroit’s lead in Vancouver.

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie John Gibson (36) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

John Gibson Exits Red Wings Victory With Injury

Gibson started Thursday’s game and stopped four of the five shots he faced through the first two periods. Detroit dominated much of the action, including a remarkable second period in which the Canucks failed to register a single shot on goal.

However, Gibson did not return to the crease for the final 20 minutes.

The Red Wings initially described the issue as an upper-body injury, but head coach Todd McLellan provided additional information afterward.

According to the team’s official postgame update, McLellan explained that Gibson was dealing with an issue involving his eye.

“He had something in his eye. They’re still looking at it,” McLellan said.

The coach also indicated that he learned about the situation late in the second intermission, leaving Detroit little time to prepare for a goaltending change.

McLellan said after the game that Gibson’s eye issue is not believed to be serious, though his availability for Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames has not been determined.

Michal Postava Makes Unexpected NHL Debut

The timing of Gibson’s departure was particularly unusual because Detroit had already experienced another goaltending injury earlier in the week.

As we previously reported following Thursday’s emergency roster moves, the Red Wings recalled Postava from Grand Rapids after Tarasov developed an undisclosed injury.

McLellan later explained that Tarasov had aggravated something during Wednesday’s practice, prompting the organization to bring in additional insurance.

That decision became extremely important just one day later.

Postava entered Thursday’s game at the beginning of the third period and stopped seven of eight shots, helping Detroit preserve its three-goal victory.

The 24-year-old had entered the week with an impressive 4-0-0 record, a 1.25 goals-against average, and a .954 save percentage in Grand Rapids.

McLellan praised the rookie for responding to a situation neither he nor the coaching staff anticipated.

“That’s not the way we planned it,” McLellan acknowledged after the victory.

The game’s official scoring recap confirmed that Postava made seven saves in his NHL debut while Lucas Raymond led Detroit offensively with two goals and an assist.

Red Wings Face Uncertainty Ahead of Calgary Game

The encouraging news is that Tarasov’s injury may not be as serious as initially feared.

McLellan described his backup goaltender as day-to-day following Thursday’s game, indicating that Detroit would continue evaluating his condition before making another roster decision.

As we previously examined during Detroit’s early-season goaltending debate, Tarasov has been one of the team’s most impressive performers between the pipes.

Losing both Gibson and Tarasov for any extended period would place significant pressure on Detroit’s organizational depth, although there has been no indication that either player faces a lengthy absence.

For now, Postava provides an intriguing alternative if additional help is needed.

The Red Wings improved to 4-3-3 with Thursday’s victory and have collected points in six consecutive games. Their next challenge comes Saturday night against the Calgary Flames, followed by a Monday matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Detroit’s recent momentum is encouraging, but its goaltending situation has suddenly become one of the biggest questions surrounding the team.

What began as a precautionary emergency recall Thursday morning turned into an unexpected NHL debut that evening. Now the Red Wings must determine whether their regular goaltenders will be healthy enough to finish the road trip.