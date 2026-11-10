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TodayRed Wingsat STL · 8:00 PMStarts in 0h 56m · TNT

John Gibson Gets the Net Back Despite Tarasov’s Numbers

John Gibson gets the net back for the Detroit Red Wings against the St. Louis Blues
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John Gibson is back in the Detroit Red Wings net on Tuesday night in St. Louis, and the numbers say Daniil Tarasov should be. Gibson is carrying a .860 save percentage and a 3.46 goals-against average through 11 games. Tarasov sits at .919 and 2.10 through eight. Todd McLellan is going back to Gibson anyway.

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Gibson left the Nov. 3 game at the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period with a lower-body injury and missed the next two games, a 4-2 loss Tarasov finished in relief. With Gibson back in practice over the last few days, Jonathan Mills of the Red Wings’ official site reported Tuesday that he would get the start, and the team’s own game preview lists him as the projected starter. The Red Wings (7-8-3) face the St. Louis Blues (7-8-2) with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning
Nov 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save during the first period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Numbers Behind the John Gibson Decision

Tarasov lost a 4-0 game at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Nov. 7. This gave McLellan an excuse to go back to Gibson against the Blues on Tuesday night. In reality, will there be much of a difference in net for Detroit? Most likely not.

Gibson this season has played in 11 games and has a 4-5-1 record with a .860 save percentage and a 3.46 GAA, along with zero shutouts. He has not played well at all for Detroit this season.

What the Call Means for Daniil Tarasov

As for Tarasov, he has played in eight games for the Red Wings. He has a 2-3-2 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.10 GAA, along with one shutout. Tarasov’s numbers are no doubt better than Gibson’s. Even though the Red Wings are trying to split the duties in net, Tarasov gives Detroit a better chance to win at the moment than Gibson does.

That is the trouble with a true split. One rough night in Colorado was enough to move Tarasov back to the bench, while the goalie with the worse season gets the next start. Detroit sits at 7-8-3 and cannot afford to keep giving away the position where it has the clearer answer.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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