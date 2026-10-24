The Detroit Red Wings made a significant investment to acquire Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues in March, but the veteran defenseman’s future in Detroit is already becoming a topic of discussion. According to Max Bultman, who covers the Red Wings for The Athletic, Faulk is a player to watch on the trade market as the Red Wings continue evaluating their roster.

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That would represent a surprising turn of events considering what Detroit surrendered to acquire the 34-year-old defenseman. With younger players pushing for bigger roles and Faulk approaching unrestricted free agency, however, the Red Wings could face another difficult decision involving one of their established veterans.

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk (72) handles the puck during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bultman identified Faulk as Detroit’s player to watch in an NHL-wide examination of potential trade candidates. His reasoning centers on the Red Wings’ young defensive talent, their early-season struggles, and Faulk’s expiring contract.

“It’s not under the radar in Detroit, but he’s a name to watch this season,” Bultman wrote.

That assessment makes sense when considering Detroit’s current situation. The Red Wings have several defensemen attempting to establish themselves in the NHL, and keeping Faulk beyond this season could become increasingly difficult to justify if the organization decides to prioritize its younger players.

There is an important distinction to make regarding the report. Faulk being identified as a potential trade candidate does not mean Detroit is actively shopping him or that another team has submitted an offer.

Detroit Gave Up Plenty to Acquire Justin Faulk

What makes the possibility of trading Faulk particularly interesting is the price Detroit paid to bring him aboard. Former general manager Steve Yzerman made the move ahead of the March 2026 NHL trade deadline, hoping the experienced defenseman could help stabilize the blue line during a playoff push.

As we previously reported, Detroit acquired Faulk from St. Louis in a deal involving multiple draft picks and players. The completed transaction ultimately sent four assets to the Blues.

Detroit surrendered:

A 2026 first-round draft pick

A 2026 third-round draft pick

Forward prospect Dmitri Buchelnikov

Defenseman Justin Holl

That was a substantial commitment for a defenseman entering the final stages of his career. Faulk provided Detroit with an experienced right-handed shot, but the organization now must determine whether retaining him is the best use of its resources moving forward.

The Red Wings also cannot recover the original draft picks simply by deciding to trade Faulk. Any new deal would be evaluated on the return available today, which could look considerably different from what Detroit paid in March.

Two Young Defensemen Could Make Faulk Expendable

One of the biggest factors in Faulk’s potential availability is the development of Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Anton Johansson. Both young right-handed defensemen have shown enough promise to warrant consideration for larger roles in Detroit’s future.

Sandin-Pellikka remains one of the organization’s most intriguing offensive defensemen, while Johansson has impressed the coaching staff with his development. As we previously reported, Johansson earned a second-pairing assignment alongside Faulk for Detroit’s season opener.

That development illustrates the competition beginning to emerge on the Red Wings’ blue line. With Moritz Seider already established as a cornerstone on the right side, Detroit eventually must decide how to distribute opportunities among its younger defensemen.

Trading Faulk could open additional playing time while potentially bringing back an asset that helps the organization address another weakness. However, it would also remove an experienced defenseman capable of playing substantial minutes and contributing on special teams.

Faulk’s Contract Could Influence Detroit’s Decision

Faulk carries a $6.5 million annual salary-cap hit and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026-27 season. That creates a relatively straightforward financial question for interim general manager Shawn Horcoff.

If Detroit does not envision signing Faulk to another contract, exploring his trade value could make sense. Teams looking for an experienced right-handed defenseman might be willing to surrender draft compensation or another asset to strengthen their blue line.

However, Faulk’s value would depend on several factors, including his performance, health, the acquiring team’s financial flexibility, and how many competing defensemen are available. Detroit should not assume another organization would be willing to surrender anything resembling the package St. Louis received earlier this year.

The Red Wings must also weigh the impact of trading an established veteran during the season. Faulk has been included in the team’s leadership group, and removing him would place additional responsibility on Detroit’s younger players.

Could Boston or Anaheim Be Potential Landing Spots?

The Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks have been suggested by ClutchPoints as possible destinations for Faulk because of their respective defensive needs. Both scenarios are hypothetical, and there has been no confirmed reporting that either organization is negotiating with Detroit.

Boston could potentially benefit from another experienced defenseman capable of handling difficult assignments. Anaheim, meanwhile, has a younger defensive group that could benefit from adding a veteran presence, although salary-cap considerations could complicate a possible deal.

For Detroit, the identity of a potential trade partner matters less than the return. If Horcoff decides Faulk is no longer part of the organization’s long-term plans, finding a team willing to offer meaningful compensation should become the priority.

There is also no requirement that Detroit move him immediately. With Faulk under contract through the season, the Red Wings can continue evaluating their defensive depth before making a decision closer to the NHL trade deadline.

Red Wings Could Face Another Difficult Trade Decision

Faulk’s appearance on a potential trade-candidate list is noteworthy because it introduces another veteran into an already complicated period for Detroit. Much of the attention has focused on Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, but the organization has additional roster decisions that could shape its future.

The biggest question is whether Detroit believes its younger defensemen are ready to handle the responsibilities currently assigned to Faulk. If the answer is yes, exploring the veteran’s trade value could be a logical move, especially with unrestricted free agency approaching.

For now, Faulk remains a member of the Red Wings, and there is no confirmed deal in the works. Nevertheless, the possibility of trading a player Detroit paid so much to acquire just seven months ago is another indication of how quickly the organization’s plans could change.