The Detroit Red Wings continue to do their homework on the Montreal Canadiens, and the latest development involving assistant general manager Kris Draper is raising even more questions about Dylan Larkin’s future. Draper was reportedly spotted scouting Montreal for the second time in four days, adding another intriguing wrinkle to the ongoing trade speculation surrounding Detroit’s former captain.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

With Montreal still absent from Larkin’s list of approved trade destinations, there is one major obstacle preventing the Canadiens from becoming a legitimate option. However, Detroit’s continued scouting activity suggests the organization wants to be prepared if that situation changes.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) controls the pucks during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kris Draper Spotted at Another Canadiens Game

Draper attended Friday night’s matchup between the Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center, according to October 24 reporting on the Red Wings executive’s latest scouting trip. His appearance came just three days after he was identified in the press box for Montreal’s October 20 game against the San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre.

That is an interesting sequence considering everything happening around the Red Wings organization right now. Detroit is evaluating potential returns for Larkin while also navigating the unresolved contract situation involving defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Draper isn’t the only member of Detroit’s front office who has been watching Montreal. Red Wings professional scout Chris Yzerman has also attended Canadiens games, giving the organization multiple opportunities to evaluate potential trade assets.

Of course, attending NHL games is part of a front-office executive’s job, and there is no confirmation that every visit was specifically related to Larkin. Still, Draper’s repeated appearances have become particularly interesting because of what a prominent NHL insider recently revealed.

Pierre LeBrun Confirms Red Wings Are Scouting Montreal

The significance of Detroit’s scouting activity became clearer when Pierre LeBrun addressed the Larkin situation on Thursday’s edition of Insider Trading. LeBrun reported that the Red Wings are actively evaluating Montreal’s roster in case Larkin eventually agrees to consider the Canadiens.

“Detroit is actively scouting the Montreal Canadiens of late, among other teams of course, but doing their due diligence on the Canadiens in person just in case Dylan Larkin does add Montreal to that list,” LeBrun explained.

That is the important distinction in this situation, because Detroit’s scouting activity is confirmed through reporting rather than simply being another fan-generated trade idea. However, there has been no confirmation that Larkin has changed his mind about Montreal or that an agreement between the two organizations is approaching.

The Canadiens have been mentioned repeatedly as a potential destination because they possess young talent and prospects that could interest Detroit. For interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, understanding the value of those players would be important if Montreal eventually becomes an approved trading partner.

Dylan Larkin Still Has One Major Obstacle to Montreal Trade

The biggest problem is that Larkin currently has no obligation to accept a trade to the Canadiens. His contract includes a full no-movement clause, meaning Detroit cannot send him to Montreal without his approval.

As we previously reported, Larkin expanded his list of acceptable destinations from three teams to 10 earlier this month. All 10 organizations are based in the United States, leaving Montreal on the outside despite considerable speculation about the Canadiens’ interest.

That matters because Montreal could theoretically offer Detroit the most attractive return and still be unable to complete a trade. Unless Larkin changes his position, the Red Wings would have to continue exploring other destinations that he has already approved.

There is also the possibility that Larkin’s stance eventually changes as the season progresses. Montreal’s strong young core and need for another established center could make the Canadiens an interesting option, but any such decision belongs entirely to Larkin.

What Could Montreal Offer the Red Wings?

From Detroit’s perspective, the Canadiens represent an intriguing potential trade partner because of their collection of young players and prospects. One name that has previously surfaced in the discussion is Michael Hage, Montreal’s 2024 first-round draft pick who is currently playing at the University of Michigan.

As we previously reported, Hage has been identified as a prospect who could interest the Red Wings in a potential Larkin deal. His combination of offensive skill, center experience, and long-term upside makes him the type of player Detroit could evaluate while considering its future down the middle.

The Red Wings have reportedly been exploring the market for young centers, including highly regarded prospects who have not yet established themselves in the NHL. That approach would give Detroit an opportunity to acquire a potential future building block rather than focusing exclusively on established veterans.

However, trading Larkin for prospects would also create an immediate problem for the Red Wings. Detroit would be surrendering its most established center without necessarily acquiring someone capable of replacing his production during the current season.

That is why Horcoff must carefully evaluate any potential offer before moving forward. The organization cannot afford to sacrifice one of its most important players simply because a package contains recognizable prospects or valuable draft picks.

Nick Suzuki Injury Adds Another Interesting Factor

Montreal’s situation has also become more complicated following an upper-body injury to captain Nick Suzuki. The Canadiens’ top center is expected to miss approximately two to four weeks, creating an immediate challenge for a team attempting to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Larkin would provide Montreal with an established offensive center capable of playing significant minutes in all situations. His arrival could also help strengthen the Canadiens’ depth once Suzuki returns, although there is no indication that the injury has changed Larkin’s willingness to play in Montreal.

For Detroit, the more important issue remains the potential return rather than Montreal’s immediate injury concerns. If the Canadiens eventually become an option, Horcoff would need to determine whether their prospects and established players offer greater value than packages available from teams already on Larkin’s approved list.

Red Wings Continue Preparing for Possible Dylan Larkin Trade

Draper’s latest scouting appearance does not mean a Dylan Larkin trade is imminent, but it adds another concrete detail to a situation that has generated considerable attention. Detroit’s front office appears determined to evaluate its options thoroughly rather than limit its preparation to teams currently on Larkin’s approved list.

That preparation could become valuable if Montreal eventually enters the picture. With Larkin carrying an $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2030-31 season, any potential deal would require careful consideration of both the return package and the acquiring team’s financial commitments.

For now, the Red Wings have not publicly announced an agreement involving Larkin, and Montreal remains outside his reported list of acceptable destinations. Nevertheless, Draper’s second Canadiens scouting appearance in the same week gives Detroit fans another development worth watching as the organization continues searching for a resolution.