Report: Kris Draper Takes Over Red Wings Pro Scouting

The Detroit Red Wings have had a lot of shifting going on in the front office lately, and Shawn Horcoff is currently the interim general manager. Now Kris Draper is picking up another piece of it. Max Bultman of The Athletic has reported another significant development, writing:

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“Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager Kris Draper will now oversee the franchise’s pro scouting duties, with Jesse Wallin overseeing amateur scouting duties, until the team’s front office is finalized, league sources speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss staffing matters told The Athletic.”

Kris Draper has been the assistant general manager since the 2023-24 NHL season. With him taking on another piece of the Red Wings front office, this should not come as a surprise.

Kris Draper Fills a Red Wings Void Open Since 2021

The Red Wings have been without a formal director of pro scouting since Mark Howe retired in 2021, leaving the job after 16 seasons. Bultman also reported, “Draper — a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the franchise as a player — has run the team’s amateur scouting department since 2019, while Wallin has been the Red Wings’ chief amateur scout under Draper.”

What It Means for the Red Wings Front Office

The fact that Detroit has made this move now is very interesting. Draper picking up more of the front office again means he isn’t going anywhere, even if the arrangement only runs until the group is finalized. Does this mean that Horcoff will be named permanent general manager next? Time will tell for the Red Wings organization, but handing Draper both scouting departments is big news.