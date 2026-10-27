The Detroit Red Wings have spent months navigating the uncertain futures of Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, but the latest NHL trade rankings provide another troubling reminder of just how complicated things have become in Hockeytown. Two players who were supposed to be major pieces of Detroit’s future now occupy the top two spots on one prominent insider’s trade board.

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Chris Johnston of The Athletic has ranked Larkin No. 1 and Edvinsson No. 2 on his latest NHL Trade Board, putting the Red Wings in the uncomfortable position of having the league’s two highest-ranked trade candidates on the same roster. For interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, the situation presents two very different challenges that could have enormous implications for the franchise moving forward.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dylan Larkin Ranked No. 1 on NHL Trade Board

Larkin landing at No. 1 should not come as a complete surprise, considering his desire to leave Detroit has been public knowledge since the offseason. The 30-year-old center requested a trade following the 2025-26 campaign, and despite returning to the Red Wings this season, there has been no indication that his position has changed.

Johnston’s latest trade board highlights Larkin’s skating ability and five consecutive 30-goal seasons as major reasons he remains such an attractive potential addition for other organizations. His $8.7 million annual salary-cap hit through the 2030-31 season also means an acquiring team would be making a significant long-term commitment rather than simply renting a player for a playoff run.

Perhaps the most interesting development involves Larkin’s willingness to expand his list of acceptable trade destinations. The former Red Wings captain has indicated he would approve a move to 10 teams, although the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres reportedly have interest despite not being included on that list.

That creates an obvious obstacle for Detroit, because interest from another organization means little if Larkin isn’t willing to approve the destination. Johnston suggests that the list could eventually need to grow further if the Red Wings are going to find a package that satisfies both the player and the organization.

Detroit Is Holding Out for a Bigger Larkin Return

The latest ranking comes shortly after the Red Wings were reportedly presented with multiple trade offers for Larkin, with Horcoff continuing to hold out for a stronger return. Detroit appears determined not to move its longtime center simply for the sake of resolving an uncomfortable situation.

Johnston’s assessment points toward Larkin eventually being traded during the 2026-27 season, though no agreement has been announced. Until an acceptable offer arrives and Larkin approves the destination, his future will remain one of the NHL’s most closely watched situations.

Simon Edvinsson Ranked No. 2 as Contract Standoff Continues

While Larkin’s place atop the trade board was somewhat predictable, Edvinsson occupying the second spot may be even more concerning for Red Wings fans. The 23-year-old defenseman was supposed to be a cornerstone of Detroit’s blue line for years, but his unresolved contract situation has left the organization facing another potentially significant departure.

Edvinsson remains unsigned as a restricted free agent after averaging approximately 22 minutes of ice time per game last season. He attended training camp in September without a contract, and negotiations have yet to produce an agreement that would allow him to return to Detroit’s lineup.

Johnston reports that Edvinsson would prefer a fresh start elsewhere, although his situation is different from Larkin’s because he has not submitted a formal trade request. The young defenseman reportedly believes moving on may be the best outcome following a lengthy and unsuccessful contract negotiation.

The biggest concern for Detroit is the approaching December 1 signing deadline, which Edvinsson must meet to remain eligible to play in the NHL this season. Every passing week without an agreement increases the possibility that the Red Wings could lose an entire season of development from one of their most important young players.

Horcoff Says Detroit Wants to Keep Edvinsson

Horcoff, however, has made his position clear regarding the organization’s desire to keep Edvinsson. On October 14, the interim general manager said he had no interest in trading the defenseman, emphasizing that Detroit remains focused on reaching a contract agreement.

That stance creates a significant contrast between the organization’s plans and the direction Edvinsson reportedly wants to take. Detroit would prefer to retain a 6-foot-6 defenseman with outstanding mobility and top-pairing potential, but convincing him to commit to the franchise may prove increasingly difficult.

Red Wings Could Be Facing Two Franchise-Altering Decisions

The most concerning aspect of Johnston’s rankings isn’t simply that Detroit has two players on the trade board. It’s that Larkin and Edvinsson represent two of the most difficult types of NHL talent to replace: an established offensive center and a young, potentially elite defenseman.

Larkin has already demonstrated that he can produce at a high level, scoring 34 goals last season while extending his streak of 30-goal campaigns. Edvinsson, meanwhile, offers a rare combination of size, skating ability, and defensive potential that organizations typically spend years trying to acquire.

Losing either player would leave a substantial hole in Detroit’s roster, but losing both could fundamentally alter the organization’s direction. Instead of building around two established pieces, the Red Wings could find themselves searching for replacements at two premium positions.

What Detroit Is Asking for in Return

That possibility may help explain why Detroit has reportedly been exploring a specific type of return in recent trade discussions. As we previously reported, the organization has shown interest in acquiring young centers and high-end prospects as it evaluates potential moves involving Larkin and Edvinsson.

Elliotte Friedman has also reported that Detroit is asking about young centers, although it remains unclear whether those conversations relate primarily to Larkin, Edvinsson, or both players. That distinction is important because the organization continues to publicly express a desire to retain Edvinsson rather than trade him.

Horcoff faces the difficult task of protecting Detroit’s future while managing two situations that have already become major distractions. Trading Larkin might eventually become unavoidable, but surrendering Edvinsson before exhausting every realistic possibility of signing him would represent a much different organizational decision.

What’s Next for Larkin, Edvinsson and the Red Wings?

Johnston ranking both players at the top of his trade board doesn’t mean the Red Wings are preparing to announce two blockbuster deals. Trade rankings reflect an insider’s assessment of the market and the likelihood of movement, not confirmation that a transaction is imminent.

Larkin’s situation centers on finding the right trade partner and obtaining a return that Detroit considers acceptable. Edvinsson’s situation, on the other hand, remains tied to a contract stalemate that could become significantly more consequential as December 1 approaches.

For Red Wings fans, seeing two potential cornerstone players listed as the NHL’s top trade candidates is hardly an encouraging development. Detroit has already endured years of frustration while trying to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and losing both players would introduce even more uncertainty into that process.

The Red Wings now have the No. 1 and No. 2 players on Chris Johnston’s latest NHL Trade Board, and that says plenty about the difficult position facing the franchise. What Horcoff does next with Larkin and Edvinsson could help determine whether Detroit finally moves forward or faces another painful setback in its rebuild.