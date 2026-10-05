The Detroit Red Wings have spent the first two games of the season trying to survive without one of their most important offensive players. They may not have to wait much longer to get Dylan Larkin back.

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And Larkin might not be the only reinforcement arriving Tuesday night.

Detroit could potentially get both Larkin and Marco Kasper back in the lineup when the Ottawa Senators visit Little Caesars Arena, giving Todd McLellan a badly needed double boost down the middle. Neither return has been confirmed, but both situations are worth watching when Detroit holds its game-day skate Tuesday.

The timing could hardly be better for a Red Wings team that has started the season 0-2 and scored only two goals. Detroit showed considerably more pushback in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, but playing without Larkin and Kasper forced McLellan to reshuffle a center group that was already one of the roster’s biggest question marks.

Dylan Larkin Has Been Trending Toward Tuesday

Larkin has not played yet this season because of an upper-body injury that also wiped out his preseason. Detroit initially ruled him out for its first two games, making Tuesday against Ottawa the earliest realistic target for his season debut.

There have been encouraging signs that the plan remains possible. Larkin increased his workload during Saturday’s practice, taking some repetitions on a forward line while also participating with Detroit’s power-play group.

McLellan sounded encouraged by what he saw.

“Things are going in the right direction. He’s more active in practice now than he has been in the past, so that’s a good sign,” McLellan said.

That was the strongest indication yet that Larkin was moving closer to game action. Detroit Sports Nation previously reported that Tuesday against Ottawa represented Larkin’s next opportunity to return, and nothing from the weekend eliminated that possibility.

Marco Kasper Could Make It a Double Boost

Kasper’s situation developed much more suddenly. The 22-year-old finished Detroit’s season-opening loss to the New York Rangers but was later diagnosed with an upper-body injury that kept him out Sunday against Winnipeg.

McLellan indicated over the weekend that Kasper would be reevaluated within a couple of days. As DSN reported when Kasper was ruled out against the Jets, the injury was not connected to his fight with Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi during the opener.

Detroit had Monday scheduled as an off day, meaning there was no practice session to provide a new medical update. That makes Tuesday morning especially important, because the Red Wings should finally get a clearer indication of whether Kasper can return alongside Larkin.

Getting one center back would help. Getting both would dramatically change McLellan’s options.

Red Wings Have Been Stretched Thin at Center

Detroit’s center situation became complicated almost immediately once Larkin and Kasper were unavailable at the same time. McLellan moved Emmitt Finnie from the wing into the middle while also leaning on Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher and Nate Danielson to handle additional responsibilities.

Finnie responded well enough to score Detroit’s second goal Sunday, but the move was created by necessity rather than by a long-term plan. Asking young players and depth forwards to absorb additional minutes can work temporarily, but it becomes much more difficult when two natural centers are simultaneously unavailable.

That is why Tuesday could completely change the look of Detroit’s lineup.

A healthy Larkin immediately gives McLellan another proven offensive threat capable of driving a line, helping the power play and handling difficult matchups. Kasper gives Detroit another natural center who can play with pace, pressure opponents and allow Finnie to return to a role that better fits the rest of the roster.

Suddenly, the coaching staff would be choosing between options instead of simply filling holes.

Detroit Desperately Needs More Offense

The potential returns also matter because Detroit has not generated enough offense through two games. The Red Wings were shut out 2-0 by the Rangers before scoring twice during Sunday’s loss to Winnipeg, leaving them with only two goals through the opening six periods of the season.

There have been encouraging elements beneath the results. McLellan pointed out after Sunday’s game that Detroit still has not surrendered a five-on-five goal this season, even though Winnipeg punished the Red Wings with three power-play goals.

“We’ve gone six periods now. We haven’t given up a 5-on-5 goal. We’ve given up some chances. Gibby’s had to make some saves, but that’s positive. We can clean up the penalty kill part, get the power play going and look to score more,” McLellan said.

That last part is where Larkin and Kasper become so important. Detroit can defend well at even strength and still lose plenty of games if the offense is consistently forced to manufacture goals without some of its best players.

Larkin’s Return Would Bring Another Layer

Of course, Larkin’s potential season debut carries considerably more baggage than a normal injury return. His offseason trade request, the decision to remove the captaincy and the boos he received during Opening Night introductions have turned his relationship with the organization and portions of the fan base into one of Detroit’s biggest stories.

Tuesday could be the first time everyone gets to see what that dynamic looks like when Larkin is actually playing. His introduction, first shift and every major moment would likely generate attention inside Little Caesars Arena.

None of that changes his importance to Detroit’s lineup.

Larkin scored a career-high 34 goals last season and remains one of the few proven high-end offensive producers on a roster that lost significant scoring during the offseason. Whatever eventually happens with his trade request, the Red Wings are a more dangerous team when No. 71 is available.

Tuesday Could Change Detroit’s Early Outlook

Starting 0-2 is hardly a season-ending disaster, especially considering Detroit has played only six periods of hockey. The Red Wings have also shown enough defensively to suggest there are pieces McLellan can build around if the offense begins producing.

Getting Larkin and Kasper back together would be a significant first step toward finding out what the full lineup can actually do. It would improve the center depth, give McLellan more flexibility with his lines and potentially provide a spark for a power play that needs one.

There is still an important qualifier attached to all of this. Detroit will not have definitive answers until the players are evaluated and Tuesday’s game-day skate provides a clearer picture of their availability.

Still, the possibility is suddenly sitting directly in front of the Red Wings.

Detroit entered the season hoping Larkin would be ready by Game 3. Kasper’s injury threatened to turn that potential reinforcement into little more than a one-for-one replacement.

Now there is a chance the equation could become much more favorable.

If both Larkin and Kasper are cleared against Ottawa, the Red Wings will not simply be getting two injured players back. They will be getting the middle of their lineup back at exactly the moment their offense needs it most.