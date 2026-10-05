Alex DeBrincat Demoted as McLellan Reworks Red Wings Lines

Todd McLellan is already shuffling the Detroit Red Wings lines just two games into the NHL season. Entering the year, the top unit was Alex DeBrincat-Andrew Copp-Lucas Raymond. Then, in the middle of Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, DeBrincat was demoted and Viktor Arvidsson moved up to the first line.

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Demoting a player who scored 41 goals and recorded 44 assists during the 2025-26 NHL season may have been a smart move for the Red Wings. Is DeBrincat going to be back on the first line on Tuesday, Oct. 6 against the Ottawa Senators, or will these lines continue to hold?

Why McLellan Moved Alex DeBrincat Off the Top Line

It appears as if DeBrincat might not be playing on the top line for the Red Wings on Tuesday night against the Senators. From the outside that looks like a major mistake, but McLellan believes it is the right call.

Bob Duff of detroithockeynow.com reported,

Late in Sunday’s loss, McLellan flipped Alex DeBrincat with Viktor Arvidsson. DeBrincat went to the wing with Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. Arvidsson joined Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond. “We put some different lines together, try anything to spark some things,” McLellan said. “And as a result, I thought Razor played better with the other group with Arvi. And I thought Finn’s speed was something that Cat and his linemates could use, and it worked. So we’ll probably look at keeping something like that.”

Arvidsson and Emmitt Finnie scored Detroit’s only two goals in the loss. DeBrincat being on the second line with Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard could be very interesting for Detroit.

McLellan May Be Trying to Balance the Red Wings Lines

The biggest issue with the Red Wings might be actual depth. Detroit is not a very deep team to begin with, especially with Dylan Larkin on injured reserve. Having DeBrincat on the second line could give Detroit more balance.

What It Means for Tuesday Against Ottawa

If McLellan starts DeBrincat on the second line against Ottawa and it does not pan out early, he should go back to the first line.