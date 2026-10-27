Red Wings Locker Room Erupts as Michal Postava Delivers Emotional Speech

Detroit Red Wings goalie Michal Postava made his first career start on Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. He recorded 25 saves in a 4-3 win in a shootout. This was the second time this season that Postava appeared in a game for Detroit. In the shootout, Postava stopped Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

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Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) is cross checked by Detroit Red Wings defensemen Ben Chiarot (8) in front of goaltender Michal Postava (35) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Red Wings goalie Michal Postava received warm locker room vibes after the win

YOU ALREADY KNOW🦺 pic.twitter.com/fznL5avMvq — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 27, 2026

After the game, Postava entered the locker room and he was greeted by his teammates. In honor of him receiving his first career win in the NHL, Postava received the Motor City Jacket from one of his teammates. He said to his teammates after receiving the jacket, “good game out their boys.” It will be interesting to see if he will get the next start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Oct. 29 or not.