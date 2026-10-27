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Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 29 vs CHI · 7:30 PM4-4

Red Wings Locker Room Erupts as Michal Postava Delivers Emotional Speech

Michal Postava Locker Room
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Detroit Red Wings goalie Michal Postava made his first career start on Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. He recorded 25 saves in a 4-3 win in a shootout. This was the second time this season that Postava appeared in a game for Detroit. In the shootout, Postava stopped Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

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NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers
Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) is cross checked by Detroit Red Wings defensemen Ben Chiarot (8) in front of goaltender Michal Postava (35) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Red Wings goalie Michal Postava received warm locker room vibes after the win

After the game, Postava entered the locker room and he was greeted by his teammates. In honor of him receiving his first career win in the NHL, Postava received the Motor City Jacket from one of his teammates. He said to his teammates after receiving the jacket, “good game out their boys.” It will be interesting to see if he will get the next start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Oct. 29 or not.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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