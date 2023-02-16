Red Wings Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Flames on the Road | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Inside the Article:
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into their road game against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, seeking to extend their four-game winning streak.
Detroit Red Wings (25-20-8) vs. Calgary Flames (25-18-11)
When: 9 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).
Why it matters: Red Wings seek to keep winning streak alive and move closer to playoff contention
A win against the Flames would set a new season-high mark for the Red Wings and help them pull closer to an Eastern Conference playoff spot. The team's winning streak has been led by Dylan Larkin, who has six goals in the past four games and nine points in his last five outings. The Red Wings' success has also been attributed to the play of Moritz Seider and Robby Fabbri, among others. Meanwhile, the Flames are looking to regroup after losing 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators on Monday. Calgary currently holds the second Western Conference wild-card spot, but the Flames must improve their play if they want to maintain their position in the standings.
Key points:
- Red Wings are seeking to extend their winning streak to five games
- Dylan Larkin has been leading the team's success with six goals in the last four games
- Moritz Seider and Robby Fabbri have also contributed to the team's success
- Flames are looking to regroup after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday
- Calgary holds the second Western Conference wild-card spot
- Jacob Markstrom has struggled in net for the Flames
The Big Picture: Playoff hopes on the line
The Red Wings' four-game winning streak has come at a critical time as the team tries to make a push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With a win against the Flames, the Red Wings can continue to gain ground on the teams ahead of them and solidify their position in the standings. For the Flames, the game represents an opportunity to bounce back from a tough loss and improve their position in the Western Conference standings.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Calgary Flames By the Numbers
Stats:
- Red Wings have won four games in a row
- Dylan Larkin has scored six goals in the past four games
- Moritz Seider has six points in a five-game point streak
- Robby Fabbri has two goals and six points in the last three games
The Red Wings' winning streak has resulted from strong offensive play from key players such as Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, David Perron and Robby Fabbri. These players have helped the team gain confidence and momentum, and their success is critical to the team's push for a playoff spot.
What they are saying
Quotes:
The Bottom Line – A Battle for Playoff Spots
The game between the Red Wings and the Flames is not just another regular season game. It is a critical matchup between two teams battling for playoff spots in their respective conferences. The Red Wings are playing with confidence and momentum, and their success
What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?
Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule: