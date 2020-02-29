29 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Luke Glendening trades puck for Girl Scout Cookies

Seemed to be a fair trade for both sides!

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Red Wings alternate captain Luke Glendening is known for his prowess as a defensive forward and chipping in with the occasional goal, but he can also swing a fair trade.

Embed from Getty Images

Glendening was was seen during warmups before tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre swapping a puck for a box of Girl Scout Cookies from a lucky young fan:

Later in the game, Glendening put forward Brady Tkachuk – a well known pest – right back down onto the ice with a big check:

