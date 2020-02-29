Red Wings’ Luke Glendening trades puck for Girl Scout Cookies

Detroit Red Wings alternate captain Luke Glendening is known for his prowess as a defensive forward and chipping in with the occasional goal, but he can also swing a fair trade.
Glendening was was seen during warmups before tonight’s game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre swapping a puck for a box of Girl Scout Cookies from a lucky young fan:
Fair trade. 😁 #ThinMints #LGRW
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 29, 2020
Later in the game, Glendening put forward Brady Tkachuk – a well known pest – right back down onto the ice with a big check:
Luke Glendening tells Brady Tkachuk to take a seat. #LGRW #GoSensGo
— Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 1, 2020