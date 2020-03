We have seen NHL players trading pucks for Girl Scout Cookies and on Friday night, Luke Glendening of the Detroit Red Wings found himself a deal he could not refuse.

Watch as Glendening trades a puck for a bag of Sour Patch Kids prior to the Red Wings matchup vs. the Chicago Blackhawks.

Glenny does it again. 😂 Puck ♻️ Sour Patch Kids. pic.twitter.com/bUsMIMksw3 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 7, 2020

