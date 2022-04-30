Red Wings make decision on head coach Jeff Blashill

The Detroit Red Wings wrapped up the 2021-22 NHL season yesterday with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, and almost immediately afterward, speculation began to build as to what GM Steve Yzerman would do regarding the status of head coach Jeff Blashill. We now have the answer.

The Red Wings announced today that they will not be renewing Blashill’s contract, meaning that for the first time since the 2015-16 season, there will be a new head coach behind the bench. Additionally, the contracts of assistant Doug Houda, as well as goaltending coach Jeff Salako, will not be renewed, either.

In seven years with the Red Wings, Blashill amassed a record of 204-261-71, while leading the team to the postseason just once. He was also the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL behind Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper.