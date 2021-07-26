Red Wings make decision on young defenseman Gustav Lindstrom

by

The Detroit Red Wings have been taking care of their blue line today, re-upping veteran Marc Staal to a one year deal. And now, they’ve turned their attention to a young Swede.

They’ve re-signed Gustav Lindstrom to a two-year contract:

The 38th overall draft pick by the Red Wings in 2017, Lindstrom has appeared in 29 total NHL games, tallying four assists along with 14 PIM.

