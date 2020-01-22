Red Wings make roster move, promote Dennis Cholowski

The Detroit Red Wings will need reinforcements on the blue line following an injury to defenseman Mike Green, and they’re turning to their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Dennis Cholowski has been recalled from the Griffins and will be available to be in tonight’s lineup in the Twin Cities against the Minnesota Wild.

“I think he’s grown,” Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after the morning skate at Xcel Energy Center. “He’s continued to work on the things he’s gotta get better at. He’s been pretty good with moving the puck. We want to make sure we can get the puck out of our end and we need a power-play guy, so we called him up.”

Cholowski had two goals and six assists in 29 games with the Wings earlier this season, and scored two goals and three assists in 17 with the Griffins.

“I feel over the last couple of weeks would be probably the best I’ve played in a while as far as the D zone goes,” Cholowski said. “I just have to continue that.”

The Red Wings and Wild will face off at 8:00 PM EST tonight from XCel Energy Center.

– – Quote courtesy of Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com – –