Red Wings and Maple Leafs massive line brawl during 1993 Playoffs (VIDEO)

We’re throwing it back to the 1993 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the classic Original 6 matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs that saw the end of Game 2 start to get out of hand.

The Maple Leafs were frustrated at having been blown out in two straight games at Joe Louis Arena to start the series. Goaltender Felix Potvin was particularly frustrated with hard-nosed forward Dino Ciccarelli, and started to take out that frustration on him towards the end of Game 2. That led to an all out melee:

Unfortunately for Detroit, that had the effect of changing the tone of the series. Toronto would ultimately emerge victorious in a heart-breaking Game 7 overtime win in Detroit not long after.