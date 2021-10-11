Red Wings may have decided on status of Lucas Raymond for upcoming season

The Detroit Red Wings open the regular season Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and we have an idea of what their top-six forward line combinations could consist of.

During today’s practice, Swedish forward Lucas Raymond skated on a line centered by captain Dylan Larkin along with Tyler Bertuzzi. Meanwhile, newly acquired forward Pius Suter centered Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina.

As far as the bottom-six is concerned, the team still has eight forwards competing for those jobs. During practice, Michael Rasmussen was flanked by Adam Erne and Sam Gagner, while Mitchell Stephens centered Carter Rowney and Joe Veleno. Vladislav Namestnikov and Givani Smith skated as extras.

Raymond was Detroit’s top selection in the 2020 Draft, and has had a fantastic showing in exhibition play.