The Detroit Red Wings have until Dec. 1 to sign defenseman Simon Edvinsson or lose him for the season, and the San Jose Sharks have spent weeks on the short list of teams that could take him off Detroit’s hands. So Michael Misa turning up on the fourth line at Wednesday’s Sharks practice is worth a look in Detroit, because it goes straight to the only question that matters in those talks: what would San Jose have to send back?

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One thing to be careful with first. This was a practice look, not a benching. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said he was moving players around to see what he had. “Just get a look at some guys in different spots,” Warsofsky said, per San Jose Hockey Now. “We’ve kept our top-six [together], for the most part, give some guys other opportunities and see what they look like. We got a couple days here. We don’t play till Saturday, so we have some time.” The same report cautioned against counting on Wednesday’s lines holding when San Jose hosts Seattle on Saturday.

#SJSharks lines at practice: Graf & Kesselring didn't go through first rushes.



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Defense rotated with a few pairs – some new, some of what we've seen — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) November 18, 2026

It is still a notable spot for a player San Jose took second overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Misa should be a top six forward with the Sharks even though he is only 19 years old. In 24 games this season he has scored four goals and recorded nine assists with a plus/minus rating of minus-5, according to ESPN.

Nov 9, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Michael Misa (77) controls the puck against the New York Islanders in the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Michael Misa’s Fourth Line Look Does to Detroit’s Asking Price

Detroit’s position does not change because of one practice. Misa is the best young player the Red Wings could realistically get back in any Edvinsson trade, and nothing about Wednesday makes him cheaper. If anything it cuts the other way. A 19-year-old second overall pick does not come loose because a coach shuffled lines for a day, and Detroit has reportedly already turned down one San Jose offer.

That is the case for the Red Wings holding their line rather than softening it. It could be hard for San Jose to trade Misa away right after moving him down a practice line, but the Sharks are going to have to give up somebody real to get Edvinsson. If Misa is the player they are willing to move, Detroit should take that trade in two seconds. He is already signed and playing, which is more than the Red Wings can say about Edvinsson at the moment.

Detroit’s Clock Is the One That Is Running

Edvinsson is a 23-year-old restricted free agent coming off his entry-level contract, and he would be ineligible to play in the NHL this season if he is not signed by Dec. 1, per TSN. Roughly 10 teams have checked in on him, San Jose among them, and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has said his goal is still to sign Edvinsson rather than move him. The Misa version of that trade has already been put to Red Wings beat writer Max Bultman, and his answer did not stop at Misa.

Red Wings Could Get More Than Just Misa

There is also a chance Detroit gets more than Misa. Could defenseman Keaton Verhoeff, the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, or another prospect come to the Red Wings along with him? It remains to be seen whether the Sharks and the Red Wings end up as trade partners. With 12 days left before Edvinsson’s deadline, though, a fourth line look at a player Detroit has been linked to is worth paying attention to.