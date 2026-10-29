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Red Wings Make Decision Michal Postava

Michal Postava Red Wings
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The Detroit Red Wings have made their decision in goal, and it means one of their most exciting young players is heading back to the minors.

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According to a Thursday morning report, Michal Postava is returning to the Grand Rapids Griffins, despite helping Detroit secure a thrilling shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers earlier this week.

The reason? Daniil Tarasov is healthy enough to return to the lineup.

NHL: Preseason-Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Sep 21, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava (35) makes a save in net against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the overtime period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michal Postava Heading Back to Grand Rapids

According to Ansar Khan of MLive, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan confirmed Thursday that Postava is headed back to Grand Rapids because Tarasov is ready to serve as Detroit’s backup goaltender against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The development comes just three days after Postava delivered an impressive performance in his first career NHL start.

The 24-year-old stopped 25 shots in Monday’s 4-3 shootout victory over Edmonton, including a crucial save late in overtime. He then denied all three Oilers shooters in the shootout.

As we previously reported, Postava earned the opportunity after Tarasov suffered an undisclosed injury.

He certainly made the most of it.

Postava also appeared in relief against Vancouver on Oct. 22, stopping seven of eight shots in his NHL debut.

Red Wings Get Daniil Tarasov Back

While sending Postava back to Grand Rapids might disappoint some fans, the move is also encouraging news for Detroit.

Tarasov has been outstanding when healthy this season, posting a 1.40 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in four appearances.

As we noted Wednesday, Tarasov’s return created an immediate roster decision for McLellan.

Now, that decision has been made.

John Gibson is expected to start Thursday against Chicago, with Tarasov available as his backup.

Postava, meanwhile, returns to a Grand Rapids team where he began the season with a perfect 4-0-0 record, a 1.25 goals-against average, and a .954 save percentage, according to Detroit’s official recall announcement.

The young goaltender may be heading back to the AHL, but his brief NHL opportunity demonstrated that Detroit has another promising option in its organization.

Postava earned his chance, delivered when the Red Wings needed him, and gave the coaching staff plenty to remember the next time his name is called.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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