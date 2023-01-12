Red Wings’ Moritz Seider Looks to Improve Defensive Play and Increase Production

The Detroit Red Wings were able to stop Winnipeg’s five-game win streak with a 7-5 victory on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak of their own. In the team’s victory, the Red Wings were able to see a bunch of players go off and end up on the scoresheet, including defenseman Moritz Seider who finished the game with four assists.

Why it Matters

Seider’s four-point game was a positive sign for the Detroit Red Wings as they head into the second half of the 2022-23 season. After a disappointing start to the season, where Seider has only accumulated two goals, and 15 assists for 17 points over 39 games played, the team hopes this performance is a sign of things to come. With a minus-13 rating, the team is looking for Seider to improve his defensive play, tap into more offense, and contribute to the team’s success. As the 2021-22 Calder Trophy winner, the team is counting on Seider to bounce back and help lead the team in the second half of the season.

Moritz Seider By the Numbers

The Big Picture

Moritz Seider’s production and plus-minus rating have not been as high as last season when he won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. Still, the goal for Seider this season is to further develop into a well-rounded player and avoid turnovers. Coach Derek Lalonde believes that Seider is taking strides in the right direction and is at his best when physically engaged.

However, Seider believes that his overall game has improved from last year.

What they are saying

“A bit deeper than that, Seider’s turnovers have often resulted from working too quickly. As a 21-year-old, the game is going to move quickly for him. Being able to slow things down and show off some poise will only add to his puck-moving abilities and help him improve his craft.” – Derek Lalonde, MLive