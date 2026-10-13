The Detroit Red Wings have plenty of problems to address following their disappointing 1-3-1 start to the 2026-27 NHL season, but one of their biggest concerns involves a player who has done almost everything asked of him. Moritz Seider has developed into one of the NHL’s premier defensemen, yet Detroit is increasingly relying on him to hold together a blue line missing one of its most important pieces.

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With Simon Edvinsson still unsigned and his future in Detroit uncertain, Seider finds himself carrying responsibilities that were supposed to be shared by two foundational defensemen. And unless the Red Wings find a solution, they risk asking far too much of their 25-year-old star.

Oct 2, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) looks on in the first period against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Moritz Seider Cannot Do Everything for Red Wings

Seider is coming off the best offensive season of his NHL career, recording 10 goals and 50 assists for 60 points in 82 games during the 2025-26 campaign. His performance earned him a fifth-place finish in Norris Trophy voting, further establishing him among the league’s top defensemen.

But those impressive numbers tell only part of the story. Seider also handles difficult defensive assignments, plays against opposing teams’ top offensive threats, and is expected to contribute offensively.

The problem isn’t Seider’s ability to handle those responsibilities. It’s whether Detroit can continue placing so much of its defensive burden on one player without eventually paying a price.

According to The Hockey News, Seider’s outstanding 2025-26 season included a plus-15 rating and a plus-17 even-strength goal differential. Those numbers demonstrate his importance, but they also underscore how much the Red Wings depend on him.

Simon Edvinsson’s Absence Makes Seider’s Job Even Harder

The biggest issue is the continued absence of Edvinsson, who was supposed to form one of the NHL’s most promising defensive partnerships with Seider.

As we previously covered when Edvinsson’s reported trade preference emerged, the 23-year-old defenseman remains without a contract and has reportedly expressed interest in leaving Detroit.

Edvinsson averaged 22:21 of ice time last season, providing the Red Wings with another defenseman capable of handling significant minutes and difficult assignments. Without him, Detroit has been forced to adjust its defensive pairings, including moving Albert Johansson alongside Seider on the top pair.

Johansson has an opportunity to establish himself in a larger role, but expecting him to immediately replace everything Edvinsson brings would be unrealistic. Meanwhile, younger defensemen such as Anton Johansson, William Wallinder, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are being asked to contribute while still developing their NHL games.

That creates a difficult balancing act for head coach Todd McLellan.

Red Wings Must Find a Way to Help Seider

Detroit has experienced some significant defensive breakdowns early in the season, including Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. The Red Wings surrendered four goals during a disastrous second period, demonstrating how quickly things can unravel when their defensive structure breaks down.

Seider certainly isn’t immune to mistakes, but blaming him for Detroit’s problems would miss the bigger picture. The Red Wings need more consistent defensive play throughout their lineup, and that cannot fall entirely on the shoulders of one defenseman.

The obvious solution would be finding a way to bring Edvinsson back into the fold. As we previously reported, NHL insider Darren Dreger indicated that Edvinsson remained open to staying in Detroit despite the ongoing contract dispute.

If the Red Wings can resolve that situation, it would provide an immediate boost to their defensive depth. If they cannot, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff may need to explore other ways to give Seider more support.

The Bottom Line

Moritz Seider isn’t the problem in Detroit. The problem is that the Red Wings are becoming too dependent on him.

Seider has already proven he can perform at an elite level, but championship-caliber teams don’t expect one defenseman to carry an entire blue line. They surround their best players with enough talent to maximize their strengths rather than continually asking them to compensate for weaknesses elsewhere.

Detroit has invested heavily in Seider as a cornerstone of its future, and rightfully so. Now the organization needs to make sure it isn’t wasting some of his best years by failing to provide the help he deserves.