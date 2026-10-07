Dylan Larkin’s first game back with the Detroit Red Wings already had just about everything. There were boos, cheers, a goal, an assist, a heated scrum, an opponent mocking his lost captaincy and, eventually, a victory.

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Then came one more unusual wrinkle.

After Larkin was named the No. 1 star of Detroit’s 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, his customary postgame interview did not take place at the Red Wings bench in front of the remaining Little Caesars Arena crowd. According to a report, the interview was instead moved into the hallway outside Detroit’s dressing room, away from the area where fans could potentially continue reacting to the former captain.

Dylan Larkin’s Postgame Interview Reportedly Moved From Bench

The change was notable because the first-star interview with Daniella Bruce normally takes place at the Detroit bench. On Tuesday, however, Larkin’s interview was reportedly moved into the hallway outside the Red Wings dressing room, with the report describing the move as taking him away from potential fan unrest.

There has been no public confirmation from the Red Wings explaining the decision or stating that security concerns prompted it. Still, considering everything Larkin experienced during his season debut, the altered interview location certainly stands out.

Larkin had already been booed whenever he touched the puck during his opening shift. The reaction came after an offseason in which he requested a trade and subsequently lost the captaincy he had held since 2021.

Tuesday night demonstrated that those feelings have not disappeared.

Boos Turned Into Cheers, Then Returned

What made the atmosphere so unusual was how quickly it changed depending on what Larkin did. After hearing boos early, he scored Detroit’s go-ahead goal midway through the first period and suddenly had many of the same fans celebrating.

Larkin later added an assist, giving him two points in his season debut. By the end of Detroit’s first victory of the season, he had done enough to be selected as the game’s No. 1 star.

Even that announcement produced another reminder of the complicated situation. Larkin received a mixture of cheers and boos when he was introduced after the final horn, although the reaction leaned much warmer than what greeted him earlier.

The normal next step would have put Larkin back in front of that crowd for the on-camera interview. Instead, viewers saw him speaking from the hallway.

Larkin Was Already Walking Through an Emotional Minefield

Moving the interview also made sense within the context of what Larkin had already experienced during the game. His reception wasn’t merely a pregame storyline that disappeared once the puck dropped.

Ottawa forward Nick Cousins added another layer late in the second period. After Larkin rushed to defend Alex DeBrincat following a hit by Ridly Greig, Cousins was seen pointing toward his own chest and apparently taunting Larkin over no longer wearing Detroit’s captain’s “C.”

Larkin later acknowledged the exchange without repeating exactly what Cousins had said. The entire night, from the fans to opposing players, served as a reminder that his trade request and loss of the captaincy are going to follow him as long as he remains in Detroit.

That reality made the postgame scene particularly delicate. Larkin had just delivered a strong performance for a team he has asked to leave, while many Detroit fans were simultaneously appreciative of what he did on the ice and angry about what happened during the offseason.

Larkin Tried to Keep the Focus on Hockey

When the interview began, Larkin did not use the moment to address his critics or fire back at those who had booed him. Instead, he emphasized how good it felt simply to return to competition and help Detroit finally get into the win column.

“There was a lot of emotions, but I’m just happy to be a hockey player today to go out and help the team win,” Larkin said during the postgame interview. “We needed this win today, that’s what’s most important.”

That approach was consistent with everything Larkin said afterward. He repeatedly attempted to bring the conversation back to playing hockey, helping his teammates and enjoying his first game of the season after missing Detroit’s first two contests with an upper-body injury.

The problem for Larkin is that the story surrounding him is much larger than his stat line right now. Every cheer, boo, interaction and interview location is going to be dissected because his relationship with the organization remains unresolved.

This Larkin Story Isn’t Going Away

Tuesday may actually have represented the best possible outcome for everyone involved. Larkin played well, Detroit won, his teammates publicly supported him and the crowd showed that strong play can still generate cheers despite lingering anger over his trade request.

But the decision to move his postgame interview, assuming the report accurately reflects the circumstances, illustrates just how unusual the current environment remains. A routine first-star interview became another subplot because very little involving Larkin feels routine anymore.

Detroit can make the situation quieter by winning, and Larkin can make it easier on himself by continuing to produce. Neither changes the reality that the former captain has asked to leave and some Red Wings fans have clearly not forgiven him for it.

For now, Larkin remains a Red Wing, and Tuesday showed that he can still dramatically impact games for Detroit. It also showed that even after the final horn sounds, the organization may still have to navigate everything that comes with having its former captain playing in front of a fanbase that hasn’t decided exactly how it feels about him.