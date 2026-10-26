Red Wings Reportedly Sitting on Multiple Dylan Larkin Trade Offers

The Detroit Red Wings reportedly have multiple trade offers available for Dylan Larkin, but interim general manager Shawn Horcoff isn’t ready to make a deal. According to NHL insider Nick Kypreos, Detroit has opportunities to move its former captain to several teams, but the organization believes it can get a substantially better return.

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That revelation adds another intriguing twist to a trade saga that has dominated Red Wings headlines for months. Rather than struggling to find interested teams, Detroit appears to be facing a different challenge: finding an offer good enough to justify trading one of its most important players.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Brennan Othmann (78) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) exchanges words during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Nick Kypreos Reveals Red Wings Have Multiple Larkin Offers

In his October 22 trade board, Kypreos provided new insight into where negotiations stand and why Larkin remains in Detroit. The longtime NHL insider reported that the Red Wings could complete a reasonable trade with several organizations if they were willing to accept the compensation currently available.

“As of today, I’m told if Detroit wants to make a fair deal, it can turn to three or four teams and make it happen,” Kypreos reported. “However, so far, ‘fair’ has not been good enough for the Wings.”

That’s a significant development because it suggests Detroit has a legitimate market for Larkin, despite the financial and contractual complications involved. Horcoff apparently believes accepting a merely reasonable return would not be enough for a player who has been the centerpiece of Detroit’s offense for years.

Kypreos expanded on that point by revealing that the Red Wings are holding multiple proposals while continuing to seek considerably more value. The insider offered a baseball analogy to describe Detroit’s approach.

“They are sitting on multiple offers that I’m told are deemed ‘fair,’ but they continue to wait for a triple, if not a home run.”

The important distinction is that Kypreos did not identify the teams responsible for those offers or disclose the specific players and draft picks involved. There is also no indication that Detroit has accepted a proposal or that a trade announcement is imminent.

Why Shawn Horcoff Is Holding Out for More

Detroit’s reluctance to settle becomes easier to understand when considering everything Larkin brings to the lineup. The 30-year-old center scored 34 goals during the 2025-26 season and has reached the 30-goal mark in five consecutive campaigns.

Replacing that kind of production would be difficult for a team already dealing with questions about its offensive depth. Trading Larkin for a collection of future assets might provide long-term flexibility, but it could also make the Red Wings significantly weaker in the short term.

As we previously reported, Detroit reportedly expressed reservations about Danila Yurov being a centerpiece of a potential deal with the Minnesota Wild. Frank Seravalli indicated that the Red Wings weren’t convinced the young forward represented enough value in a package for Larkin.

That disagreement helps explain why Horcoff might be unwilling to accept an offer simply because another organization considers it fair. The Red Wings need a return that addresses their roster weaknesses rather than exchanging a proven offensive contributor for uncertain future production.

There is also the risk of waiting too long, particularly if teams eventually turn their attention to other trade targets. A proposal available today might not remain available indefinitely, especially if injuries, salary-cap concerns, or changes in the standings affect a potential partner’s willingness to negotiate.

Dylan Larkin’s Expanded Trade List Hasn’t Solved Detroit’s Problem

One of the biggest recent developments has been Larkin’s willingness to consider additional destinations. The former captain reportedly expanded his list of acceptable teams from three to 10, giving Detroit substantially more flexibility in exploring potential deals.

As we previously reported, the expanded list includes Minnesota, Florida, Vegas, Dallas, Carolina, Colorado, New Jersey, Tampa Bay, Utah, and Washington. The change provides Horcoff with more possible trade partners, although each potential destination still presents different obstacles involving assets and salary-cap space.

However, having more approved destinations doesn’t automatically increase what another team is willing to surrender. In fact, Kypreos indicated that expanding the list had