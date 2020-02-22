23.6 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings officially knocked out of playoff contention with latest loss

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings officially knocked out of playoff contention with latest loss

We knew it was coming sooner or later, but with the season that the Detroit Red Wings have had,...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison takes to Twitter to thank Detroit Lions fans

On Thursday night, news broke that the Detroit Lions were planning on releasing Damon 'Snacks' Harrison. Though the move has...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

NFL Analyst has warning for Detroit Lions as they prepare for draft

As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The question is,...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We knew it was coming sooner or later, but with the season that the Detroit Red Wings have had, it was going to be sooner.

With Friday night’s 4-1 loss at the hands of the New York Islanders, the Red Wings were mathematically eliminated from participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year. Unfortunately, their solid grip on 31st place in the NHL assured them this fate.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Last season, they were officially eliminated on March 12. The year before that? March 28.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been tough,” said Frans Nielsen afterwards. “We are all here because we like competing, we like to win.

“This has just been a long year. I think we’re trying to have fun and stick together and try to come to work every day and work hard. Trying to keep our head high. That’s all we can do right now. But it hasn’t been fun every day.”

The silver lining in this is that they still have the highest odds to land the first overall draft selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, where phenom Alexis Lafranière is expected to be the first pick.

However, it doesn’t do much for the team as it currently stands.

“It sucks to be in a spot where you’re eliminated this early,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “But that part of it sucked for a while. We knew we’ve been out for too long. There’s no other word to describe it except that it sucks.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press Link– –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDamon ‘Snacks’ Harrison takes to Twitter to thank Detroit Lions fans

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings officially knocked out of playoff contention with latest loss

We knew it was coming sooner or later, but with the season that the Detroit Red Wings have had,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison takes to Twitter to thank Detroit Lions fans

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday night, news broke that the Detroit Lions were planning on releasing Damon 'Snacks' Harrison. Though the move has not officially been announced, Harrison...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL Analyst has warning for Detroit Lions as they prepare for draft

Don Drysdale - 0
As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The question is, will they keep the pick...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Dwane Casey should lead Detroit Pistons through rebuild stage

Travis Gibbs - 0
Dwane Casey was hired to be the next head coach of the Detroit Pistons before the 2018-2019 season with a tall task. The team was...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons buying out Markieff Morris

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris are working towards a buyout. Morris, who has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman claims Cody Goloubef off waivers

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has claimed defenseman Cody Goloubef off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. https://twitter.com/reporterchris/status/1230900483268763648 Goloubef, who is 30, had...
Read more

Red Wings reveal plans for prospect Moritz Seider for rest of the season

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings not only have a solid grip on 31st place in the NHL, but they also feature the NHL's last ranked...
Read more

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman recalls D Brian Lashoff under emergency conditions; Filip Hronek to IR

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled D Brian Lashoff from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions and placed Filip...
Read more

Red Wings provide injury update on forward Filip Zadina, Filip Hronek

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina was slowly but surely starting to come into his own at the NHL level since being selected with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.