Red Wings officially thank Anthony Mantha with tribute video

The Detroit Red Wings moved on from what was a big part of their team yesterday afternoon, trading underachieving forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals in exchange for forwards Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and a 1st and 2nd round draft selection.

After signing a four-year contract this past summer, Mantha underperformed this season, having scored only 11 goals in 42 games. In 302 career NHL games, all with Detroit, he’s tallied 95 goals with 99 assists.

However, the Red Wings still saw fit to thank him for his past services with a special tribute video of some of his best moments wearing the Winged Wheel:

8 years of memories to last a lifetime. Wishing you all the best, @antomantha8. #LGRWForever pic.twitter.com/UOFugiApYG — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 13, 2021