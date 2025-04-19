Report: Red Wings Players Summoned for Meetings With Steve Yzerman, Todd McLellan

The 2024-25 Red Wings season is officially in the books, and players are meeting with Todd McLellan and Steve Yzerman to review the year and look ahead to what's next.

As the 2024-25 season comes to a close, the Detroit Red Wings are officially shifting into offseason mode. The players are gathering this weekend at Little Caesars Arena, not for a game or a practice — but to clear out their lockers and sit down for one-on-one meetings with head coach Todd McLellan and general manager Steve Yzerman.

It’s a bittersweet tradition, and unfortunately, it’s become a familiar one in Hockeytown.

Another Season Ends Short of the Playoffs

Despite flashes of hope and a 39-35-8 record (86 points), the Red Wings missed the playoffs for the ninth straight season — and it’s the sixth under Yzerman’s tenure.

That reality isn’t lost on McLellan, who only recently took over the bench boss duties.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff to finish over the next three or four days,” McLellan told the Detroit Free Press. “The meetings that we have with players are really important.”

McLellan’s Message: Communication and Accountability

McLellan stressed that these meetings go both ways.

“We’ll give them some feedback on what we saw or what we think they can become and what we think they need to do,” he said. “And we’ll get feedback from them on us.”

The goal is simple — to evaluate everything. From individual player development to coaching strategies and locker room culture.

“Are we getting them the right information, are we giving them what they need so they’re fully prepared?”

Looking Ahead to Training Camp

Even though the 2024-25 season just ended, McLellan made it clear: the next one begins now.

“We obviously have work to do. We didn’t get to where we want to go and when training camp does roll around, it’s time to go to work.”

The Bottom Line

Detroit has another long offseason ahead, but the first step is honest reflection. With McLellan and Yzerman taking the lead, the Red Wings are hoping to turn these conversations into real progress — and finally push this franchise back into playoff contention.