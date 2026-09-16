National Outlet Bashes Red Wings’ Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings’ front-office transition is drawing national criticism, and SB Nation delivered one of the harshest assessments yet.

A Wednesday column described Detroit’s offseason as a “legendary screwup,” criticizing the handling of Steve Yzerman’s departure and questioning the organization’s direction. It also argued that protecting Yzerman’s feelings took priority over the franchise’s needs.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

That last assertion assigns a motive the public record does not establish. The timing of Detroit’s decisions, however, provides a legitimate basis for scrutiny.

Ownership decided the hockey operation needed different leadership, allowed the outgoing general manager to oversee major offseason decisions, then reached the doorstep of training camp without a permanent successor.

There are reasonable explanations for individual steps. The harder question is whether those steps fit together into an effective transition.

The Red Wings’ Offseason Timeline Deserves Scrutiny

Chris Ilitch has provided an explanation for keeping Yzerman in charge through the draft and opening of free agency.

In his account of the decision to replace Yzerman, Ilitch said an organizational review followed Detroit’s spring slide. By the time ownership reached its conclusion, the existing staff had already prepared for those events.

That explanation has practical merit. Replacing the person overseeing those preparations immediately before major decisions could create its own problems.

But continuity carries a cost when ownership has already concluded that a different approach is necessary. The incoming executive inherits decisions made under the leadership Detroit chose to replace.

The fair criticism is that the transition postponed the new leader’s influence over an important offseason. Whether that delay ultimately damages the roster will depend on the decisions themselves and what follows.

Horcoff’s Appointment Provides Real Authority

Detroit’s appointment of Shawn Horcoff as interim general manager also needs to be evaluated on its actual terms.

According to the Griffins’ official biography, Horcoff oversees Detroit’s day-to-day roster decisions, salary cap and hockey operations personnel during the interim period. His experience includes player development and managing Grand Rapids.

Those responsibilities give Detroit an executive who can act while the permanent search continues. They also provide a basis for judging his work beyond his association with Yzerman.

The unresolved issue is how Horcoff’s decisions will align with the eventual permanent leader’s plans. Long-term contracts and personnel changes can shape the organization well after an interim assignment ends.

That makes clarity from ownership essential. Horcoff needs enough authority to address current needs, and the eventual hire needs a clear understanding of the commitments made before arrival.

The Strongest Criticism Concerns the Process

Ilitch has said the permanent hire could arrive during the season or afterward. A deliberate search can be defensible if it produces the right executive. Its length alone cannot establish that qualified candidates have rejected Detroit.

The same evidentiary standard applies to the claim about Yzerman’s feelings. Ilitch has publicly cited an organizational review and the timing of offseason preparations. Fans can question that reasoning without treating an outside columnist’s interpretation of his motives as fact.

Still, patience needs to produce something measurable. Detroit must handle current roster business, give its staff clear direction and eventually explain why the selected leader fits the job.

The Red Wings’ offseason has left ownership with a credibility problem it can address only through decisions and results. The next hire will matter. So will everything Detroit does while waiting to make it.