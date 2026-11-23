The Detroit Red Wings finally pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade Sunday night, sending former captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens. And while Detroit received an impressive haul in return, a new report suggests interim general manager Shawn Horcoff initially wanted an absolutely ridiculous package to make the deal happen.

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We’re talking about a potential return that would have gutted a significant portion of Montreal’s young talent.

According to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Detroit’s original asking price reportedly included Kaiden Guhle or Adam Engstrom, Zachary Bolduc, Alexander Zharovsky, Michael Hage, AND draft picks.

Yes, all of those pieces in one trade package.

For a team looking to acquire a 30-year-old center, that’s an enormous demand. And it certainly helps explain why negotiations took so long.

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine (1), left, tends net against Michigan forward Michael Hage (19) during the second period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Initially Wanted a King’s Ransom for Dylan Larkin

Engels revealed that league sources had informed him weeks before the trade that Detroit was seeking a massive return from Montreal.

The reported initial demand consisted of:

Kaiden Guhle OR Adam Engstrom: One of Montreal’s young defensemen.

One of Montreal’s young defensemen. Zachary Bolduc: A young forward with offensive upside.

A young forward with offensive upside. Alexander Zharovsky: One of Montreal’s highly regarded prospects.

One of Montreal’s highly regarded prospects. Michael Hage: The University of Michigan standout and former first-round pick.

The University of Michigan standout and former first-round pick. Draft picks: Additional selections on top of those four players.

That’s four players, including multiple highly regarded young assets, plus draft compensation. It’s not difficult to understand why Montreal general manager Kent Hughes wasn’t interested in accepting those terms.

Engels explained that Hughes eventually negotiated Detroit’s demands down to something Montreal could stomach. However, the Canadiens still had to surrender Hage, one of the organization’s most valuable prospects, to complete the deal.

The hefty initial demand provides additional context to Detroit’s previously reported trade asking price. Horcoff clearly wasn’t interested in giving away his former captain simply because Larkin wanted out.

What the Red Wings Actually Received

According to the Red Wings’ official announcement, Detroit ultimately acquired Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round selections, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

Detroit also sent Montreal its 2027 third-round pick and 2028 second-round pick along with Larkin.

That’s still a substantial return, especially considering the circumstances surrounding Larkin’s departure. Hage, in particular, could become a major piece of Detroit’s future after recording 26 points in his first 13 games this season at Michigan.

The Canadiens also managed to hold on to Guhle, Engstrom, Bolduc, and Zharovsky. That’s a significant difference from the package Detroit reportedly wanted in the earlier stages of negotiations.

Of course, this isn’t the first time reports have suggested Horcoff was demanding premium young talent in return for Larkin. But seeing the actual names Detroit reportedly requested from Montreal puts those demands into an entirely different perspective.

Shawn Horcoff Wasn’t About to Give Dylan Larkin Away

Here’s what makes the situation especially interesting. Detroit was negotiating from an uncomfortable position, with Larkin having requested a trade and subsequently refusing to play while waiting for a deal.

Montreal could have tried to use those circumstances to its advantage. Instead, Horcoff held firm long enough to secure a package headlined by Hage and two first-round selections.

Did the Red Wings get everything they originally wanted? Not even close.

But if Engels’ reporting is accurate, Horcoff started negotiations at an extraordinary price and still walked away with a significant collection of assets.

Considering how ugly the Larkin situation had become, that’s a pretty remarkable outcome for Detroit.