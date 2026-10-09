The Detroit Red Wings have already explored the possibility of adding former 44-goal scorer Patrik Laine, but new details surrounding the veteran winger’s free agency suggest the decision is more complicated than simply agreeing on a contract. With Detroit dealing with injuries, an unsettled roster, and mounting pressure to end its playoff drought, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff must determine whether Laine represents an opportunity worth pursuing or a gamble the organization cannot afford to get wrong.

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Laine remains unsigned despite reportedly attracting interest from multiple NHL teams, including the Red Wings and Calgary Flames. Now, additional comments from NHL insider Pierre LeBrun help explain why a player with Laine’s offensive credentials is still searching for a team after the regular season has already begun.

Oct 16, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Patrik Laine (92) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pierre LeBrun Reveals What’s Holding Up a Patrik Laine Signing

According to Nestor Quixtan of Heavy, who detailed LeBrun’s latest TSN comments, several teams have repeatedly explored the possibility of signing Laine without ultimately committing to a contract. LeBrun explained that while interest exists, clubs have remained reluctant to make the final decision to bring him aboard.

“There have been multiple teams calling multiple times, but no one willing to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to bite now,'” LeBrun said.

That distinction is important because Detroit’s interest in Laine has been developing for several weeks. The Red Wings are not simply being connected to the Finnish sniper because of a hypothetical roster fit, as reporting has indicated that discussions involving Laine’s representatives have actually taken place.

As we previously reported, Finnish NHL commentator Antti Mäkinen identified Detroit and the Los Angeles Kings as teams that had recently been active in exploring Laine’s availability. However, Mäkinen also indicated that Detroit had other roster matters to address before potentially moving forward.

The latest comments from LeBrun suggest the hesitation extends beyond the Red Wings’ front office. Even with several organizations interested in his offensive ability, teams appear unwilling to commit until they have greater confidence in what Laine can provide after such an extended absence.

Laine’s Injury History Creates a Significant Question

Few available free agents offer the scoring résumé that Laine brings to the table. The second overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft has scored at least 20 goals in seven different NHL seasons, including a career-high 44 with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2017-18 campaign.

His offensive ability was still evident during the 2024-25 season with Montreal, when he recorded 20 goals in 52 games. However, those numbers tell only part of the story because his availability has become a significant concern.

Laine appeared in just five games during the 2025-26 season before undergoing surgery to address a core muscle injury. He has not played an NHL game since Oct. 16, 2025, creating obvious questions about how quickly he could regain the conditioning, timing, and consistency needed to contribute.

According to Josh Wegman of theScore, Laine has played only 186 of a possible 410 games over the previous five seasons. Despite those absences, his scoring production over that stretch projects to 32 goals and 66 points per 82 games, illustrating why teams remain interested in his potential.

For Detroit, those contrasting numbers create a difficult evaluation. Laine could provide an immediate offensive boost if he returns to form, but there is no guarantee that the player who once terrorized NHL goaltenders with his shot will be able to deliver that production consistently.

Red Wings Could Limit Their Financial Risk With a Creative Contract

One of the more intriguing developments surrounding Laine’s free agency involves the type of contract he could potentially sign. Because he spent more than 100 days on injured reserve last season, Laine is eligible for a one-year agreement containing performance bonuses under the NHL’s collective bargaining rules.

That creates an interesting opportunity for a team such as Detroit because it could structure a deal that limits guaranteed salary while providing Laine with additional compensation if he meets certain performance benchmarks. Such an arrangement would not eliminate the risks involved, but it could make taking a chance on the former All-Star more financially manageable.

The Red Wings must also consider their existing commitments and the unresolved contract negotiations involving Simon Edvinsson. Detroit has reportedly presented the 23-year-old defenseman with multiple proposals, but a significant disagreement over salary remains. The restricted free agent has reportedly asked for a trade and is training in Sweden rather than with the team.

Horcoff cannot evaluate Laine’s potential contract in isolation from those negotiations or the organization’s broader roster plans. Even a relatively inexpensive signing must be weighed against the team’s available roster spots, salary-cap flexibility, and opportunities for younger players.

That is why the structure of any potential agreement could prove just as important as the decision to pursue Laine in the first place. A short-term contract with manageable guaranteed compensation would present a very different risk than a larger commitment built primarily around what Laine accomplished earlier in his career.

Detroit Must Decide Whether Laine Fits Todd McLellan’s Plans

The Red Wings have an obvious reason to explore additional scoring options, particularly after losing Patrick Kane to the Chicago Blackhawks during the offseason. Kane contributed 57 points last season, and his departure left Detroit without one of its most experienced offensive creators.

As we examined when Laine was first connected to Detroit, his greatest potential value would come from adding another dangerous shooting option to the lineup. His release remains one of his defining strengths, and his ability to score from distance could force opposing defenses to account for another legitimate offensive threat.

However, Laine is not a direct replacement for Kane because the two players bring different strengths to the ice. Kane excels at creating opportunities through vision and puck movement, while Laine is at his best when teammates can put him in position to finish scoring chances.

Detroit already features established offensive contributors in Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and Dylan Larkin, along with younger players competing for larger roles. Adding Laine would require McLellan to determine where he fits at even strength and whether his offensive upside justifies the minutes he would receive.

The situation becomes particularly interesting with players such as Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Emmitt Finnie receiving early opportunities. Detroit must decide whether adding another veteran scorer would strengthen its lineup without limiting the development of players who could become important contributors for years.

That balancing act is especially important for an organization that has spent the past decade trying to build a sustainable contender. The Red Wings need immediate improvement, but they cannot abandon their long-term priorities every time an intriguing veteran becomes available.

Red Wings Have More Urgent Problems Than Finding Another Scorer

Detroit’s injury situation adds another layer to the discussion because the Red Wings are already playing without several forwards. J.T. Compher, Marco Kasper, and Mason Appleton have all landed on injured reserve, forcing McLellan to experiment with combinations and provide additional opportunities to younger players.

Those absences make Laine’s availability more tempting, particularly for a team attempting to build momentum after its first victory of the season. However, Detroit’s immediate injuries have also exposed concerns about center depth, an area that signing a winger would not directly address.

Laine could strengthen the team’s scoring options if healthy, but he would not solve every problem currently affecting the lineup. Horcoff must decide whether the organization needs another finishing threat, greater versatility among its forwards, or simply enough patience to allow its injured players to return.

Detroit’s 5-3 victory over Ottawa also demonstrated that the team possesses offensive ability when its established players perform. DeBrincat scored twice, Larkin recorded a goal and an assist in his season debut, and Raymond contributed three assists, providing an encouraging reminder of what the current lineup can accomplish.

That performance does not eliminate the possibility that Laine could help, but it does reinforce the importance of evaluating how he would fit rather than signing him based solely on his reputation. Detroit needs a productive player who can contribute within McLellan’s system, not simply another recognizable name.

The Opportunity Is Real, But So Is the Risk

The most fascinating part of Detroit’s reported interest in Patrik Laine is that the organization could potentially acquire a former 44-goal scorer without surrendering a draft pick, prospect, or established NHL player. Opportunities to add that level of historical scoring talent without a trade are uncommon, particularly for a team under pressure to improve its offense.

But there is also a reason Laine remains unsigned despite multiple teams reportedly examining the possibility of bringing him aboard. His lengthy injury history, lack of recent game action, and uncertain fit make this a considerably more complicated decision than his career scoring totals might suggest.

For Horcoff, the calculation should come down to whether Laine can realistically improve Detroit’s lineup at a price that protects the organization’s flexibility. If the Red Wings believe he is healthy enough to contribute and can structure a sensible short-term deal, the potential reward is worth evaluating.

If those questions remain unanswered, Detroit may be better served allowing its young players to continue developing while focusing on the more pressing issues already facing the franchise. There is little value in adding a veteran simply because his name once appeared near the top of the NHL’s goal-scoring leaderboard.

Patrik Laine still possesses the talent to make the Red Wings more dangerous offensively, but his availability comes with significant uncertainty. Shawn Horcoff now faces a decision that could either provide Detroit with an unexpected scoring weapon or become another expensive reminder that past production does not guarantee future results.