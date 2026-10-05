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Next gameRed WingsTue, Oct 6 vs OTT · 7:00 PM0-2

Red Wings Are 0-2 Without Allowing a 5-on-5 Goal

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The Detroit Red Wings have given up four power-play goals and no 5-on-5 goals yet this season. The other goal against them was an empty-netter in Friday’s 2-0 opener against the New York Rangers. Despite giving up nothing at even strength, Detroit is 0-2. The Red Wings penalty kill percentage through two games is just 50%.

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This is not good for the Red Wings. They also have a 14.3% success rate on the power play. Special teams have been a major letdown for this hockey team.

Red Wings Penalty Kill Problems Start With Undisciplined Penalties

There is no doubt that discipline was a major problem in the Red Wings’ 3-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Detroit gave up three power-play goals on four Winnipeg opportunities in that game, and all three of Winnipeg’s goals came on the man advantage.

Keegan Kolesar took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in addition to a fighting major at 12:10 of the first period. Winnipeg scored on the power play that followed, with Cole Perfetti putting the Jets up 1-0.

J.T. Compher took another Detroit penalty 54 seconds later, immediately after Perfetti’s goal. Kyle Connor scored on that power play to make it 2-0, and he added another power-play goal in the second.

Todd McLellan Is Furious With the Special Teams

Max Smith of Detroit Hockey Now reported on the woes of the Red Wings special teams through the first two games of the season. Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan did not hide from it:

“Well, the penalty kill failed us. And the penalty. You know, unsportsmanlike conduct right after we get scored on; Bang, they’re up two nothing. We can’t have that. Pretty simple.”

Ottawa Comes to Detroit on Tuesday

The next game is against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Ottawa has not scored a power-play goal this season. If Detroit’s penalty kill keeps struggling against the Senators, the Red Wings will probably drop to 0-3 and the boos will keep growing louder.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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