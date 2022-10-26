Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers, and Lions don’t fare well in Top 124 rankings

When it comes to professional sports in Detroit, we have certainly seen better days with our Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers, and Lions. Personally, I have had the opportunity to watch the Red Wings, Pistons, and Tigers win a championship, but I am nowhere near old enough to remember the Lions winning it all in 1957. Happier times are ahead, but we still may have to wait a while for another title, at least according to Barstool Sports, who recently released their Top 124 rankings. That’s right, they ranked each and every professional sports team from the NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB against each other to see who is the best of the best and the worst of the worst.
Where do the Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers, and Lions rank in the Top 124?
When it comes to our local teams, as you can probably imagine, it is not a pretty sight.
Here are the Top 50 rankings via Barstool Sports: (No, you will not find any of our Detroit teams ranked this high)
Here is where our Detroit franchises rank within the Top 124.
107. Detroit Pistons
110. Detroit Tigers
119. Detroit Red Wings
122. Detroit Lions
In case you were wondering, the only teams ranked behind the Detroit Lions are the Arizona Coyotes and the Sacramento Kings.
123. Arizona Coyotes
124. Sacramento Kings