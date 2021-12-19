Red Wings place Filip Zadina in COVID-19 protocol

The Detroit Red Wings have placed yet another player in COVID-19 protocol ahead of tonight’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

Filip Zadina has joined goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, forwards Givani Smith and Carter Rowney, and coach Jeff Blashill/assistant Alex Tanguay on the COVID-19 list:

UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed forward Filip Zadina in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 19, 2021

Zadina has scored four goals with six assists in 30 games this season.