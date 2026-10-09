Red Wings Place J.T. Compher on Injured Reserve Ahead of Kraken Game

The Detroit Red Wings have received another unwelcome injury update as they prepare to host the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. Veteran forward J.T. Compher has officially been placed on injured reserve, creating another obstacle for head coach Todd McLellan as Detroit attempts to build momentum following its first victory of the season.

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The move comes at a particularly difficult time for the Red Wings, who are already dealing with multiple injuries throughout their forward group. With Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton also sidelined, Detroit’s depth is being tested just three games into the 2026-27 campaign.

Apr 15, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) moves the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Officially Place J.T. Compher on Injured Reserve

According to the Red Wings’ official roster announcement, Detroit placed Compher on injured reserve Thursday, with the transaction made retroactive to October 4. The organization also activated defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker from injured reserve, clearing the way for his potential season debut against Seattle.

The retroactive designation is an important detail because it means Compher’s required seven-day injured reserve period began October 4 rather than October 8. He is therefore eligible to return once that minimum period has passed, although his actual return will depend on his health and the team’s medical evaluation.

Compher has appeared in two games this season, recording no points while averaging approximately 14 minutes of ice time. The 31-year-old missed Detroit’s 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday and has not been cleared to return to game action.

As we previously reported, McLellan said Wednesday that Compher remained day to day and did not participate in practice. At the time, the Red Wings were continuing to evaluate the veteran forward, but Thursday’s transaction officially removed him from the active roster.

The club has not publicly disclosed the specific nature of Compher’s injury. Although the injured reserve designation confirms he will miss additional time, it does not necessarily indicate a long-term absence.

Detroit’s Center Depth Is Becoming a Serious Concern

Losing Compher would be difficult enough on its own, but Detroit’s injury situation has become increasingly complicated with Kasper and Appleton also unavailable. Both players were placed on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving McLellan with fewer established options to handle important minutes down the middle.

As we reported following Kasper’s injury, the Red Wings experimented with moving Emmitt Finnie to center in an effort to compensate for their depleted depth. The decision demonstrated how quickly injuries have forced Detroit to adjust its forward combinations.

Finnie responded by scoring against Winnipeg, but asking a young player to handle additional responsibilities comes with obvious challenges. Center is one of the most demanding positions in hockey, particularly when it comes to defensive positioning, faceoffs, and managing difficult matchups.

Fortunately, Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup against Ottawa and immediately made an impact, finishing with a goal and an assist. His presence gives Detroit a much-needed offensive weapon down the middle, but it does not eliminate the concern surrounding the team’s remaining center options.

Andrew Copp and Nate Danielson could be asked to take on additional responsibilities while Compher and Kasper remain unavailable. However, relying heavily on a smaller group of forwards could become increasingly difficult as Detroit enters a demanding stretch of its schedule.

Carter Mazur Could Benefit From Compher’s Absence

One player who could see an increased opportunity is Carter Mazur, who made his season debut against Ottawa and recorded his first NHL point with an assist. The 24-year-old forward had previously been kept out of the lineup, but Detroit’s injury situation has created an opening for him to contribute.

Mazur brings energy, physicality, and a willingness to compete in difficult areas of the ice. Those qualities could prove valuable for a Red Wings team attempting to establish a more consistent identity after opening the season with consecutive losses.

However, Mazur is not a direct replacement for everything Compher provides, particularly when it comes to experience playing center. McLellan will still need to determine how to distribute faceoff responsibilities and defensive assignments while giving younger players opportunities to develop.

Detroit also recently recalled Sheldon Dries from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions, adding another experienced option to its forward group. According to the Red Wings’ official announcement of that transaction, Dries produced three goals and four points in his first two games with Grand Rapids this season.

The 32-year-old provides organizational depth and familiarity with Detroit’s system, making him another option as the coaching staff works through its injury problems. Still, replacing several injured forwards simultaneously is not an ideal situation for any team, especially one trying to avoid falling behind in the standings.

Jacob Bernard-Docker Returns as Detroit Prepares for Seattle

While Compher’s placement on injured reserve is disappointing, the Red Wings did receive some positive news with Bernard-Docker’s activation. The 26-year-old defenseman missed the beginning of the season with an upper-body injury but is now available to return to the lineup.

Bernard-Docker appeared in 63 games for Detroit last season, recording one goal and four assists while providing a physical presence on the blue line. He also registered 87 blocked shots and 66 hits, demonstrating his willingness to contribute in defensive situations.

His return gives McLellan another option as Detroit continues navigating the absence of unsigned restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson. With several defensemen competing for playing time, the coaching staff will have to determine how Bernard-Docker fits into the lineup against Seattle.

The Red Wings enter Friday’s matchup with a 1-2-0 record after defeating Ottawa earlier this week. Seattle comes to Little Caesars Arena dealing with an injury of its own, as defenseman Ryan Lindgren has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss several weeks.

Detroit will need another strong effort from its healthy forwards, particularly Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond, to secure a second consecutive victory. With another game scheduled Saturday against Montreal, managing the team’s available personnel will be just as important as its performance against the Kraken.

A Tough Early Test for Todd McLellan and the Red Wings

The Red Wings entered the season hoping to finally end their lengthy Stanley Cup Playoff drought, but injuries have made the opening week more complicated than anyone would have preferred. Compher joining Kasper and Appleton on injured reserve leaves Detroit searching for answers at a time when establishing consistency is especially important.

McLellan has already demonstrated a willingness to experiment with his lineup, including moving Finnie to center and providing Mazur with an opportunity. Those adjustments may be necessary again as the Red Wings prepare for back-to-back games against Seattle and Montreal.

The encouraging news is that Compher’s injured reserve designation was made retroactive to October 4, potentially limiting how much additional time he must miss. Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that he will be ready to return immediately upon becoming eligible.

For now, Detroit will have to find a way to win without another experienced forward in its lineup. If the Red Wings want to build on Tuesday’s victory, McLellan will need his healthy players to step up, because the injuries are already piling up in Hockeytown.