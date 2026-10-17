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Red Wings Place Jacob Bernard-Docker on Waivers

Detroit Red Wings breaking news graphic for Jacob Bernard-Docker waiver placement
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Today, October 17th, 2026, Jacob Bernard-Docker has been placed on waivers by Detroit. The news was reported by Elliott Friedman via X. The reasoning is speculative, but there are a few reasons why JBD has been placed on waivers. JBD posted 5 points last season in 63 games played. Even though he doesn’t show up on the score sheet very often, he has been a solid depth player for Detroit and, before that, Buffalo. It is very unlikely that JBD will clear waivers; he is a decent defenceman, and most teams would love to pick up a depth player on the blue line.

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What Does This Mean?

There are several reasons Bernard-Docker has been placed on waivers. The best of those options is that Simon Edvinsson and Detroit have finally come to terms, and with Edvinsson back in the lineup, somebody has to go. JBD is the best candidate for this because, when you boil down our D-line, there are only two options: JBD and Anton Johansson. Johansson has played very well so far in his rookie season and is ineligible to simply be dropped down to Grand Rapids; he would also have to be placed on waivers to do that. So between the two, JBD is less of a risk to be picked up by another team than the rookie.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers
Apr 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker (25) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing Noah Cates (27) battle for the puck in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Other Reason

The most likely reason for JBD to be placed on waivers is that JT Compher, Mason Appleton, or Marco Kasper are coming back into the lineup, or at least two of them. This would leave the Red Wings overmanned, and the same reasoning as before applies: it’s less of a risk to lose JBD than Anton Johansson. The Red Wings have been plagued with injuries since the season began; Dylan Larkin was out with an upper-body injury and missed the first two games, Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton have both been out since October 6th, and JT Compher has been out since October 13th.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens
Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during overtime at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Regardless of the reasoning for this, it means that something is at least happening. The lack of any type of move has been the frustration of many fans, with the exception of Alex DeBrincat extending in Detroit on a $91 Million 7 year extension. Any move at this point is good for Detroit; we can’t be sitting in the mud of the offseason forever. I’m looking forward to what this move will lead to.

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Aaron DesJardins

Aaron DesJardins covers the Detroit Red Wings. He is a US Navy Veteran and resident Yooper.
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