Red Wings players give Marc Staal grand entrance prior to his 1000th game [Video]

Detroit Red Wings veteran defenseman Marc Staal will be hitting a career milestone tonight as he and his teammates take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome in northern Canada.

And his teammates commemorated the occasion by giving Staal a hero’s welcome as he entered the visitor’s locker room:

A proper entrance for game 1000. 😎 pic.twitter.com/N2VD44RfgB — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 12, 2022

“It’s a cool milestone to get to,” said Staal, who played 13 seasons for the New York Rangers and the last two for Detroit. “I’ve been fortunate and grateful to play in this league for a long time, and have the health to get there. Joining my brothers (Jordan and Eric) in that category is pretty cool as well. It should be a fun night.”

Of course, this also marks the first time in NHL history that three brothers have all reached the career milestone. Eric Staal suited up in 1,243 carer games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, and Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Jordan Staal, who is the captain of the Hurricanes, has skated in 1,069 games with Carolina as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup in 2009.

“It’s pretty special,” Marc continued. “I really haven’t been able to talk to my brothers about it yet. But our family growing up, we loved the game, played it, and just kept following each other up the ranks. And then, for us to be able to play as long as we have in this league has been special.

The Red Wings take on the Flames starting at 7:00 PM EST.

– – Quotes via The Detroit News Link – –