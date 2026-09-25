Alex DeBrincat Fights, Then Wins It in Overtime

Alex DeBrincat dropped the gloves with Trevor Kuntar in the third period, then won the game 33 seconds into overtime as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night. Game 3 of the Red Wings preseason had a little of everything: a prospect one-timer on the power play, a goaltending scare for Buffalo, and a third period that came apart into scrums and fists.

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First Period. Welcome to Detroit

It’s amazing to have Mickey Redmond and Ken Daniels in the broadcast booth. They’re a great broadcast pair and always a joy to watch. Daniil Tarasov is in net for Detroit; familiar face Alex Lyon is in net for Buffalo. Both teams were pretty even at the start of the game. Trevor Kuntar scored a rebound off an odd bounce. Shots have been pretty even at this point, and that will continue throughout the period. Vsevolod Komarov went to the box for a holding penalty; Axel Sandin-Pellikka scored with another beautiful one-timer to tie the game on the power play. Anton Johansson and Emmitt Finnie get the assists; this is the 5th assist for Johansson this preseason, four of them in Tuesday’s win at Pittsburgh. One cool thing to note about this goal: Emmitt Finnie shoots left-handed. When Finnie won the draw that led to ASP’s goal, he won the draw right-handed. Buffalo’s goaltender Alex Lyon leaves in discomfort after a save with two minutes remaining in the period. The period ends tied 1-1.

Second Period. Buffalo Takes the Lead

Fast start to the second. Jiri Kulich puts one in the net for Buffalo after the puck, which Tarasov thought he caught, slowly slid between Tarasov’s legs and into the net. We got to see a really good chance by Lucas Raymond on a breakaway; his release looked a touch late and was deflected by the goalie. Detroit took a couple of bad penalties but killed them off; the penalty kill has looked good this game and the last. The period ends 2-1 Buffalo. Detroit will start the third period with the last seconds of a power play still to use.

Third Period. This Is Hockey

Mickey Redmond is between the benches to start the period. Mickey’s commentary between the benches is always fantastic. Detroit’s power play ends, and madness ensues. Carter Mazur gets a penalty for holding; Moritz Seider gets into a scrum with Gavin McCarthy after Seider absolutely laid out Trevor Kuntar. McCarthy was responding to that hit; then after, Alex DeBrincat and Trevor Kuntar began to fight. Even though DeBrincat is smaller than Kuntar, he did not shy away. He connected punches even after the referee got in between the two. DeBrincat smiled and laughed on his way to the box. You love to see it. After all was said and done, Buffalo ended up on the power play. After the first whistle on the Buffalo power play, another scrum began right in front of Mickey Redmond; tensions were building. Sheldon Dries deflected a shot from Jacob Bryson into the net, tying the game 2-2. The Red Wings tried to end the game on the power play with some really good chances, but we are going to overtime.

Overtime in Detroit

Detroit starts overtime on the power play, which quickly succeeds with Alex DeBrincat winning the game in overtime. Lucas Raymond gets the primary assist with a very nice pass to DeBrincat, Moritz Seider gets the second, and the Cat one-times it home for the win. Cue Don’t Stop Believin’; the game is over.

What the Red Wings Preseason Showed

The Detroit Red Wings played a relatively solid game. There were a few fumbled pucks and bad penalties, but the team kept at it and didn’t slump. The physicality Detroit brought was a breath of fresh air; Seider, Finnie, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard were really laying the body out there, and it clearly was getting the Buffalo players riled up. Lots of real scoring chances from the top six. The last game of the preseason is Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET against the Columbus Blue Jackets.