Red Wings Cut Preseason Roster to 28, Send 17 Players to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings have made their biggest roster trim of the preseason.

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Detroit announced Friday that it has assigned 17 players to the Grand Rapids Griffins, reducing its preseason roster to 28 players. The club also released four players from professional tryouts and returned them to Grand Rapids.

The Red Wings now have 16 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders remaining in camp ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings Send 17 Players to Grand Rapids

The players assigned to Grand Rapids are forwards Ondřej Becher, Cameron Butler, Noah Dower Nilsson, Sheldon Dries, Dylan James, Jesse Kiiskinen, John Leonard, Sutter Muzzatti, Théo Rochette, Dominik Shine and Wilmer Skoog.

Detroit also assigned defensemen Ronnie Attard, Jacob Bryson, Shai Buium and William Lagesson, along with goaltenders Trey Augustine and Michal Postava.

The official roster reduction announcement also confirmed that forward Kienan Draper and defensemen Justice Christensen, Alex Kannok Leipert and Jacob Truscott were released from their professional tryouts and returned to the Griffins.

The moves do not close the book on any player’s season. Many of the players headed to Grand Rapids could be among Detroit’s first options if injuries or roster needs create an opening.

Final Preseason Game Looms

Detroit enters Saturday with a 2-0-1 preseason record and one final tune-up before the regular season begins. The Red Wings will host Columbus at 7 p.m., completing the four-game exhibition slate outlined in the team’s 2026-27 preseason schedule.

The smaller group offers a clearer look at the remaining NHL roster battles, especially among Detroit’s depth forwards and defensemen. Fans can check the team’s current roster picture as the club gets closer to final decisions.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff now has a much tighter group to evaluate as the Red Wings prepare for Opening Night. Horcoff has stressed that Detroit is moving forward with a playoff-minded approach, not another rebuild, as he recently made clear.