Red Wings prospect defenseman Moritz Seider's 2019-20 Highlights (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News

The Detroit Red Wings drafted German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall draft pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and are banking on him being a huge part of the team’s future!

His first season in North America was a success, as Seider gained valuable experience playing with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and completing the first part of his professional career.

Check out his best highlights from this past season with Grand Rapids:

How excited are you to see Seider on Detroit’s blue line one day soon?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

