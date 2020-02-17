33.1 F
Detroit
Monday, February 17, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings prospect Evgeny Svechnikov lighting it up for Grand Rapids Griffins

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings prospect Evgeny Svechnikov lighting it up for Grand Rapids Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings drafted Russian forward Evgeny Svechnikov 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and are hoping...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai’s rookie season highlights

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai had some growing pains in his rookie season, but definitely showed promise. http://gty.im/1189005216 With 57...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Potential return package for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay revealed

On Monday, a report surfaced from Adam Schefter that the Detroit Lions have had discussions with multiple teams regarding...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings drafted Russian forward Evgeny Svechnikov 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and are hoping for some big things out of him in the near future.

With five goals in his past four games for the Grand Rapids Griffins, Svechnikov is showing the promise that’s been expected of him with 11 goals and 22 points in 41 games. Of course, you’ve got to put in the hard work in order to get the results.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

“The more you work, the luckier you get,” Svechnikov said following Friday’s game.

- Advertisement -

He was forced to miss the entire 2018-19 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, suffered while playing in the final pre-season game for the Red Wings in October of 2018. He’s still feeling some of the effects of the injury.

“It’s still sore, still bothers me,” he said. “It’s going to be, I guess, more time.”

Asked how much it hampers him, Svechnikov said: “For a long period it was feeling good. Now, it kinda bothers me. You get use to it and it’s a long season. It’s been OK.”

Embed from Getty Images

“You get momentum and you want to keep rolling, keeping putting work in,” he said.

He’ll have more eyes on him going into next season, as he’ll be likely fighting for a spot on the Red Wings going into next season’s training camp.

– – Quotes via Peter J. Wallner of MLive Link – –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourcePeter J. Wallner
ViaMLive
Previous articleDetroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai’s rookie season highlights

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings prospect Evgeny Svechnikov lighting it up for Grand Rapids Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings drafted Russian forward Evgeny Svechnikov 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and are hoping...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai’s rookie season highlights

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai had some growing pains in his rookie season, but definitely showed promise. http://gty.im/1189005216 With 57 tackles and two sacks over...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Potential return package for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay revealed

Don Drysdale - 0
On Monday, a report surfaced from Adam Schefter that the Detroit Lions have had discussions with multiple teams regarding a trade which would feature...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions discuss Darius Slay trade with multiple teams

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have spiked with multiple teams about a potential trade for CB Darius Slay. Schefter noted...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera admits he was overweight last season

Michael Whitaker - 0
The struggles that Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has undergone concerning his health aren't exactly a secret. Knee issues plus problems with his weight...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Michigan native Ryan Miller trades puck for Girl Scout cookies during warmups [video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
Watch as former Michigan State standout Ryan Miller trades a hockey puck for a box of Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies during warmups. https://twitter.com/hockeynight/status/1228677946656935937?s=21 “Do you...
Read more

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill gets testy explaining yet another blowout loss

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings head Coach Jeff Blashill has had to do this all season - explain why his team lost by multiple goals, what...
Read more

Hockey fans angered over traffic for NHL Stadium Series matchup in Colorado Springs

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The NHL Stadium Series matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings was another success for the League, drawing over 43,000 fans to...
Read more

667 NHL players outscoring Justin Abdelkader this season, including a few goalies

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings signed Muskegon, Mich. native and former Michigan State Spartan Justin Abdelkader to a lengthy contract extension in 2015 - 7...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.