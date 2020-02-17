Red Wings prospect Evgeny Svechnikov lighting it up for Grand Rapids Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings drafted Russian forward Evgeny Svechnikov 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and are hoping for some big things out of him in the near future.

With five goals in his past four games for the Grand Rapids Griffins, Svechnikov is showing the promise that’s been expected of him with 11 goals and 22 points in 41 games. Of course, you’ve got to put in the hard work in order to get the results.

“The more you work, the luckier you get,” Svechnikov said following Friday’s game.

He was forced to miss the entire 2018-19 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, suffered while playing in the final pre-season game for the Red Wings in October of 2018. He’s still feeling some of the effects of the injury.

“It’s still sore, still bothers me,” he said. “It’s going to be, I guess, more time.”

Asked how much it hampers him, Svechnikov said: “For a long period it was feeling good. Now, it kinda bothers me. You get use to it and it’s a long season. It’s been OK.”

“You get momentum and you want to keep rolling, keeping putting work in,” he said.

He’ll have more eyes on him going into next season, as he’ll be likely fighting for a spot on the Red Wings going into next season’s training camp.

