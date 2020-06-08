41.2 F
Red Wings prospect Evgeny Svechnikov makes big donation

Athletes everywhere have been stepping up to lend assistance to their communities as we continue to push our way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest to do so is Detroit Red Wings prospect Evgeny Svechnikov, who came through with a big donation for mid-Michigan where massive flooding occured.

He donated 2,500 KN95 masks and 25 kegs of hand sanitizer to the United Way of Midland County.

“I was there in that rain,” Svechnikov said to the website. “In Muskegon it was horrible, then I got to see the (photos of the) flooding. It’s crazy. You never know. You can just live and never expect what can happen.

“I just feel bad. We wanted to help with that stuff. Midland got so flooded so we decided to go there.”

Great stuff from Svechnikov!

– – Quotes via WXYZ Link – –

